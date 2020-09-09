Richmond: Did you get pushback from anyone who thought that for career and technical high-school students—or even high schoolers more generally—that a genocide studies class was too ambitious?

Stark: That’s something that we’re trying to fight with this course—some of the stereotypes about vocational education. One big misconception is that these kids don’t want to take college-style seminar courses—that it’s their senior year and they just want to focus on their shop so they can get a job right after high school. But we have very high academic standards.

Bilton: We’ve definitely heard concerns that the material is too intense or too depressing. At a faculty meeting early on, someone said: “Why would anyone want to take that?”

Stark: When I heard that comment I thought to myself, This is exactly why we need to teach the class. We really need to demonstrate how important genocide education is. The real mission of education is to broaden what our students know. I think genocide studies definitely succeeds in that.

Bilton: It’s a high level of reading and research that’s required in the class. We have traditional lectures, but we follow that up with a lot of discussion, a lot of project-based work and reflective writing. And then we read a lot of books and primary sources like Salvaged Pages, a collection of diaries of students from the Holocaust, or Machete Season, a book of interviews with 10 of the killers from Rwanda. But what we’ve found is that the kids become, over the course of the year, increasingly invested in it when they see that it’s relevant to their lives, that it’s important, and that it’s something that more people should know about. It tends almost without fail to engage them.

Richmond: How do you divide up the teaching?

Bilton: At the beginning, we had this clear division of labor where Jason was the history teacher and I was the English teacher. That’s entirely evolved to the point that we’re planning the lessons together; we’re teaching them together. We’ve tried to make the discussions student-based, so that the students are doing most of the talking.

Stark: Justin and I definitely have different backgrounds, and our approaches to teaching are very different. It’s made us both more well-rounded and, I think, effective educators. Justin is a lot more structured than I am as far as how he plans lessons. I generally will introduce a very broad topic and some questions. I’ll use silence and pauses to try to elicit kids thinking about different aspects. I really want the kids to be in those uncomfortable moments where they really don’t know what the answer is, and then they start asking more questions. I have definitely learned that sometimes I need to structure myself a little bit more.

Richmond: Is there a day you remember that was especially memorable in teaching this class?