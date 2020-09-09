But a number of charters and charter groups, including FirstLine and Living School, have started to push for a broader education. FirstLine co-founder Jay Altman, who retired last year, thinks that charter evaluation metrics have become “reductionist.” Not only is providing options like garden, art, and recess the right thing to do, he said, but “kids who are healthy, happy, and well adjusted do better on test scores.” And, indeed, Ashe has consistently scored above most other open-enrollment elementary-middle schools in New Orleans on the state report card.

When I visited the Ashe garden for a second time in May 2020, I saw what the middle-school students had planted. “We’re just freaks for variety,” Broady told me. Mirliton squash, a local favorite, was growing next to turmeric, and sunflowers stood 10 feet high. Annoyed by a perennially muddy slope, students researched erosion control and planted vetiver grass to stabilize the area. Muscadine grapes and hyacinth beans wound up the posts of a pavilion. The kids love the hyacinths, because after you eat their flowers you spit purple.

The garden feeds students on a deeper level as well, Broady said. “It is answering to all the trauma.” Gardens don’t judge what grade you got in math. They respond to care. And Broady tries to cultivate that sense of nourishment: If a student swears at him, they don’t get in trouble, because it’s important for kids to be whoever they are at that moment. “I am present for the geeks, the freaks, the queer and disenfranchised,” he said. “They all deserve to be heard, and they all deserve to be loved and understood.” At the pedagogic level, that means providing lots of options. “We’re here to guide them, we’re not here to govern them,” Broady said. Rather than assign writing, he gave students beautiful notebooks—and then they wanted to write. He provides jobs for the messy kids, the kids who like to be in charge, and the ones who don’t want to get their good school shoes muddy.

Sometimes, the students also create jobs for themselves. When Giovanni Rodriguez brought home monarch caterpillars, his mother was apprehensive. Like many New Orleanians, she was most familiar with the hairy caterpillars that fall on your head in the spring and sting. But her newly attentive son had her gently pet the caterpillars, then placed them on her arm to crawl. Broady checked in to see if Rodriguez needed help, and made himself available on weekends and holidays. Then the butterflies hatched from their chrysalises, and monarchs flew around the house.

Now 15 and in high school, Rodriguez has kept up his gardening and caterpillar activism. Farmers hate hornworm caterpillars, he told me, but without them the tomatoes would be overgrown. And besides, he explained, they have the right to eat tomatoes just as much as humans do. They have a role to play in keeping the world in balance—and so does he. “I’m helping the ecosystem by bringing the population of the caterpillars up,” Rodriguez told me proudly. “I will protect these creatures as long as I live.”