This big cultural change is largely due to the advocacy of autistic people themselves, Stephen Shore, a professor of special education at Adelphi University who has autism, told me. Dorothy Siegel, a co-founder of ASD Nest and parent of an autistic child, credits a memoir about autism by the animal-behavior expert Temple Grandin, Thinking in Pictures, for making her rethink how to support autistic children in the classrooms. Ever since Siegel and her partners launched the program in a Brooklyn elementary school, Murray has been focused on helping her students on the spectrum develop independence and confidence. When I visited Murray’s classroom in November 2019, I asked her to reflect on the practices that work best in her classrooms. This interview has been slightly edited for length and clarity, and the names of all children have been changed to protect their privacy.

Kristina Rizga: What are some of the most important aspects of your teaching?

Tracy Murray: I love that the primary goals of our program are about human-to-human connections, not just adding one plus one. We have permission in our school to prioritize social skills—which are important for all children, but especially for kids on the spectrum. If we ignore social skills, it impedes academic success. Our program is very intentional about this, and it doesn’t happen in many classrooms.

This means doing more incidental teaching: responding to challenges in the moment and not letting those moments go by. Let’s say there are two kids on the carpet, and one of them is on the spectrum, but he is taking the initiative to talk to another kid. I’ll pause the academic lesson, because they’re having a social moment. They are learning how to form relationships, how to experience life more independently, learning about themselves.

Another big part of our teaching is about paying attention to students’ strengths and interests—rather than their deficits—and building on that. Our meetings among teachers and specialists are focused not on our children’s negative behaviors but on what we can do to help them be more successful in class. For example, one of our boys has a three-second attention span on his independent work. We know that he loves dinosaurs, so my co-teacher, Mrs. Garber, is bringing everything she knows about them into the lessons to keep him engaged. We changed math problems to include references to dinosaurs. When we were writing opinion pieces, the other students were all writing about their favorite desserts, but this student wrote about his favorite dinosaur. And sure enough, we’re able to get his attention for 15 minutes during a math or writing lesson.

Rizga: How did your teaching improve with more experience in the classroom?

Murray: I help children reach learning goals differently now. I remember early in my career, I had a three-year-old girl with Down syndrome, Brittany. One of the goals on her IEP [Individual Education Plan] was: “Brittany will demonstrate object permanence through auditory localization and visual pursuit.” It basically means she’ll be aware of an object and vocalize it. So, if she was at the table playing and I disappeared under the table, would she look for me? I spent so much time making sure she knew that goal: making noises, tap dancing, throwing things on the table to see if she would look up if I put my phone down.