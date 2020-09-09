Rizga: One subtle but powerful practice I’ve seen you use to promote students’ confidence is using their exact words, rather than paraphrasing them, as you put their reflections on the board. What’s the intention here?

McKamey: I think the bigger picture is that when I look at them I see true intellectuals. I know they are going to tell me something I’ve never heard in my life before, or that they will say something in a way I’ve never heard before. I know I’m the teacher, and I know that I know more than most of them—probably all of them—but we are a community, and we are really enriched by each other. Not paraphrasing them comes naturally, then. They meant what they said, and they said it perfectly. There is no need for me to take over their words and change them to mine.

It’s the same thing in receiving their work. Every time students write something, they mean something. My job as the teacher is to figure out what they mean. It’s not to say that they didn’t mean it or that they didn’t do it well enough. It’s to say, What are you trying to say to me?

Rizga: What is the hardest part about feedback?

McKamey: The hardest part is critical feedback: how to say something in the right way that moves them forward, and how to pick the right thing. No piece of writing is ever finished. There is always something else to be done with it. At its best, this process becomes an intellectual co-creation between a teacher and a student—rather than defaulting to a process of correction, in which students often feel encouraged to copy their teacher’s thinking and writing.

When I started teaching, I thought love for students was to write all over their papers and say everything that was great and everything that could be improved. I spent hours and hours and hours doing it. And then they wouldn’t change. Nothing got better. And I thought, What is wrong with these little people that they can’t just read all of my comments and do it better?

I remember this one young man, almost 30 years ago. He was a very serious student, yet he kept doing the same things in his writing, and I kept commenting on them on paper. And finally, I passed the paper back to him, and I said, “What is your problem? Why don’t you do this?” And he goes, “Oh, that’s what you wanted me to do?” And then I just saw the complete limitations of writing comments on paper. They have some value, but that is just one aspect of the back-and-forth between a teacher and student. There’s also honoring their work by reading it to the class, frequently talking to them about their work, learning to see what they did in their work—instead of just focusing on what they didn’t do. Just so many things.

Rizga: Can you think of any other students who have taught you important things about your teaching?

McKamey: I remember early in my career, I was standing there reading a student’s writing. And the girl goes, “Give me back that paper. I can’t stand the faces you make when you read my papers.” I’ve been told before that I look really intense when I’m reading, so the students interpreted that as criticism. So, I changed my face. I try to keep it neutral or smiling when I read.