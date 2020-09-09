But Cogdill recently completed treatment for breast cancer, which, along with her age, makes her especially vulnerable to COVID-19. The Dallas Independent School District (DISD) reopened virtually on September 8, but the current plan is to resume in-person arts classes on October 5 (or September 28, for ninth graders). Cogdill expects to be there—but warily. “I have grave concerns about going back,” she told me. Many teachers across the country feel the same; in an August 2020 poll, 77 percent of K–12 teachers said they would be worried about risking their own health if they were asked to teach in person this fall, and 16 percent said they would leave the profession.

The potential departures could hasten an exodus of teachers from the profession’s aging workforce, just as schools are facing stark new pressures. In the theater program at Booker T., the pandemic pushed classes online in mid-March, upending instruction and the ability to hold live performances, the essence of stagecraft. A plunging economy is driving deep cuts to state education budgets that could especially affect the arts, which policy makers often view as expendable in the best of times—even as recent research suggests that this is where some of the deepest learning in schools occurs. The retrenchment could make addressing existing inequities that much tougher, as Black Lives Matter protests are casting a glaring light on systemic racism in American life. Ever since Booker T. was founded in compliance with a federal desegregation order, the school has been a microcosm of national issues—and, through the changes, Cogdill has learned to adapt.

The challenges were evident in May as Cogdill tried to squeeze her signature mime class into the tiny boxes of Zoom. Just under a third of Booker T. students qualify for the federal free-lunch program. Although the school provides a laptop to every student, many other schools in the DISD do not, which was creating logjams in some homes. “There’s one computer in a family of eight,” Cogdill said. “Kids send me work at one in the morning because that’s the only time they can get on the computer.”

Still, students were finding creative ways to get a jump on Arthurian legends, the subject of next year’s big mime show, an annual event at Booker T. A student portraying Guinevere shared a video clip in which she silently sparred with her brother in their backyard. Next, Charlton Gavitt, a Booker T. alum and an expert in stage combat, walked students through some sword thrusts and parries from his driveway. Students followed along at home, slicing the air with improvised weapons: a toy light saber, a large umbrella, a toilet plunger.

Growing up, Cogdill swore she’d never teach. “My mother was a teacher. My father was a teacher. My grandmother was a teacher,” she said. She knew too well the long hours the profession entailed. Like her students, she wanted to be a star. She studied acting at the State University of New York at Fredonia and did some summer stock in Maine before arriving in 1975 at an innovative graduate program for working actors at the Dallas Theater Center. As a condition of her financial aid, she was asked to teach drama part-time, starting in January 1977, at the city’s new arts magnet school—now colloquially known as Booker T. Cogdill felt she’d found her true calling and soon started working there full-time.