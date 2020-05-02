But Essex Tech teachers are finding creative ways to keep their students learning and engaged. Cosmetology teacher AnnMarie Lewis has dropped off mannequin heads, color mixing bowls, and hair clips for students who need them. For an assignment on how to talk with salon customers about the services they want, one student recorded a cellphone video of herself discussing hairstyle options with a new “client”: her father. “She walked him through everything—it was amazing,” Lewis told me.

Veterinary-science students in Jenn DeForge’s class are completing online tutorials, preparing for the Certified Veterinary Assistant exam, and watching live webcams set up in pet daycare centers and zoos to sharpen their observation skills. First-year culinary-arts and hospitality teacher Krisztina Perron asked students to interview family members about a favorite recipe and write an essay about its origins, then document themselves actually making the dish. Next on the schedule will be a video lesson on sushi, in which Perron’s 9-year-old daughter will assist her in their home kitchen. Jody Norton, who teaches information-technology services, has small teams of students configuring virtual networks that can handle documents, email, and webpages. They’ll have to hold a videoconference meeting on their own network and record it for Norton.

In the physical classroom, Norton would typically be walking around the room, stopping amid the clusters of students working on their laptops to observe their progress and see who might need extra help. Teaching via a webcam “is difficult because you can’t see the level of attention on the other side of the screen,” Norton told me. But he also knows his students won’t always have that kind of personal attention in the future, and the assignments they’re working on now—without the training wheels—will be good for them. “This is what they’ll have to be able to do in the real world.”

Several teachers said that with the hands-on practice scaled back, they’re emphasizing the conceptual elements of the curriculum. That’s been the experience of junior Gabryel Diniz, who is in Essex Tech’s program for automotive collision repair and refinishing. He would prefer to be on campus, fixing cars’ cracked bumpers and scratched doors. Instead, he’s at home studying for a certification test in the handling and disposal of hazardous materials. “For any chemicals in the shop, we learn how to get rid of them safely,” Diniz told me. “We’re focusing on the book work we had to do anyway, and when we get back into the school, we’ll be applying it.”

And even beyond curriculum changes, CTE staff are doing what they can to provide counseling and other support to students grappling with challenges related to the COVID-19 crisis—especially those who have picked up extra shifts working in grocery stores, or whose families are experiencing unexpected turmoil due to illness or job loss. Home-style meals are also available for students who need them. “We’re trying to bridge that distance and say, ‘We’re here for you,’” Heidi Riccio, the superintendent director of Essex Tech, told me.