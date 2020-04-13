The Ability to Bend the Rules

Teachers say they need to be trusted to prioritize their students’ well-being, even if it requires unusual approaches. Chuck Yarborough, a U.S.- and African-American-history teacher at a public boarding school in Columbus, Mississippi, is shortening the amount of some of the content he’ll cover, and plans to be more flexible with deadlines and assessments. In challenging moments like this, he told me, there are more important things than covering all of the presidents and battles. “School is so much more than academic content,” he said. “Education is also about a sense of community, collaboration, empathy, confidence.”

In Philadelphia, where many students live in racially isolated areas of concentrated poverty and already have a lot to deal with—including gun violence, foster care, and homelessness—educators are prioritizing access to meals, counselors, and a sense of stability and safety. Educators are waiting until April 20 to launch formal instruction, but optional learning materials are available online while district officials are giving out laptops and securing broadband for all students. Angela Crawford teaches English at a school in Philadelphia where 37 percent of students have learning disabilities. “I’m gravely concerned with all of my students and their parents without health care during coronavirus,” Crawford told me. “We have to prioritize basic needs during this unprecedented crisis. It’s hard to focus on schoolwork if your family members are getting sick and you don’t know where your family will sleep tomorrow.”

Some researchers have argued that districts that are under-resourced and have large numbers of students living in poverty might serve their students better by forgoing remote lessons altogether, and instead focusing on providing face-to-face instruction when schools reopen—possibly during the summer. “A growing body of evidence suggests that online learning works least well for our most vulnerable learners,” Justin Reich, an assistant professor at MIT and the director of the Teaching Systems Lab there, argued in EdSurge. “If you are going online, the number one question is not: ‘What tech to use to teach online?’ It should be: ‘How will you support your most struggling students?’”

Emergency Aid to Low-Income Families

Back in San Francisco, DeLara Armijo told me that her mother and stepfather, who work as hairdressers, have been without work for close to a month. When the Mission High School history teacher Nancy Rodriguez called close to 100 students in the first week of school closures to see how they and their families were doing, many were already reporting that their parents had lost their jobs.

Some economists now forecast that unemployment may reach as high as 41 percent, and GDP may contract by nearly a quarter. Such large losses would mean lower revenues for state and local governments, and could eventually result in budget cuts to schools that struggling families rely on for food, counselors, and teachers’ individualized care and attention. While the federal government sent $13.5 billion to public schools as part of its emergency coronavirus funding package—providing crucial relief for emergency costs, such as extra meals, technology needs, and professional development—some state officials are concerned that this won’t help districts deal with the looming budget holes.