Other winter-recess controversies have erupted elsewhere in the country in recent years—from Chicago to Buffalo, New York; Brevard County, Florida, to Orange County, California. Chicago Public Schools’ proposal in November to shave two days off the end of its original 2019–20 winter-recess schedule received immediate pushback from community members. There, critics argued that attendance would be low on those days no matter what, since families had likely already planned their travel. The local teachers’ union opposed the move as well; educators would be penalized, it argued, because the district holds them accountable for attendance. Social-media posts and commentary cited in news articles indicate that logistical headaches are a common denominator in such debates.

Winter-break controversies may seem like small potatoes compared with bigger debates over school calendars, such as the one over “summer slide”—the theory that kids regress in their learning over the long vacation, particularly those who are low-income. But the practical frustrations of the end-of-year school schedule are compounded by emotions.

For many people, winter break is important family time, and not just because of the holidays contained therein. The several days leading up to Christmas—and often those immediately following New Year’s—are their own de facto holiday for those in the K–12 world. Some parents may associate those days with rituals—a last-minute Christmas-shopping trip or quality time with extended relatives. Others may plan on the extra days off from school for holiday travel. Americans “have had [the traditional school] calendar for long enough that they’ve become invested in it,” says Paul von Hippel, an education-policy professor and school-schedule researcher at the University of Texas at Austin.

Most states require schools to provide kids at least 180 days of instructional time a year, and anecdotal evidence suggests that around the country, winter break fairly consistently comprises about two weeks around Christmas and New Year’s. But districts may dip into the winter recess when they need to compensate for unforeseen closures. (Chicago was looking to make up for lost classroom time due to the city’s teachers’ strikes in October.)

And such changes—compounded by larger issues surrounding the duration itself—can have huge implications for parents who can’t afford child care, for kids with divorced parents who have multiple holiday celebrations, and for overworked teachers who rely on the time off to plan lessons and get doctor appointments out of the way (not to mention see their own families).

“The school calendar isn’t designed in a way that supports modern families, working parents, single parents,” says Jennifer Davis, an education researcher at Harvard. Some families may wish that winter break were shorter so that they didn’t have to worry about child care. And kids with a hard home life may not look forward to the time off. Teachers often find themselves caught in the middle, having to navigate their own needs for a long break with those of the students they’re charged with supporting.