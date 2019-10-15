So Martin co-founded Camp Read-a-Rama, a summer program that started in South Carolina and then moved with her when she relocated to Washington. She’s also a trusted resource for librarians, teaching them how to incorporate books by and about people of color into their libraries and story times.

Despite the ultimate shape of her career trajectory, Martin says she spent a good chunk of time resisting the idea of becoming an educator. Her parents and grandmother were teachers, and Martin was hesitant to do anything she felt might just be mindlessly falling in line. But she ended up teaching anyway: After graduating from college as an English major in 1988, she wanted a break from school before pursuing a Ph.D., and she found a job as an outdoor educator near California’s Sequoia National Forest.

Upon accepting the role, “I had to do a little bit of PR work with my mother,” Martin remembers. “She was like, ‘Black people have been trying to get out of the woods for [generations]!’” But Martin fell in love with outdoor education. She taught kids about animal life cycles and the night sky, having them write haiku out on the trail and learn songs Martin herself had written about how to identify different kinds of animal poop. After two years, Martin left and got a master’s in outdoor education. She spent the next two years working as a naturalist in South Carolina’s Sesquicentennial State Park, 10 minutes from where she grew up.

Martin returned to school to earn her Ph.D. in children’s literature in 1993. She began her classroom teaching career four years later and eventually ended up at Clemson University, a move she welcomed because it meant living in her home state of South Carolina. (Martin taught at Clemson for 12 years before taking on her current role at the University of Washington in 2016.) At Clemson, she told Rachelle D. Washington, an education professor she’d befriended, “about this idea I had of taking my [outdoor education] passion and my children’s-lit passion and putting them together,” Martin told me. “And she said, ‘Let’s do it.’” In 2009, they launched Camp Read-a-Rama.

Camp Read-a-Rama has been held in libraries, churches, schools, and affordable-housing complexes for formerly homeless families; Martin aims to “find the kids who really need to be there, and make sure that they can afford camp.” Kids who attend also get books to take home, as research has demonstrated how important it is to childhood literacy to have a home library.

Often, local teachers who hear about the program reach out to Martin to recommend particular students who could benefit from attending. But kids who need the extra help, she added, are everywhere. Several years ago, when the camp was still in South Carolina, she pulled into her driveway on a 100-degree day while some workers were repairing her roof. “I heard, ‘Papa, Papa! Can I get out of the truck?’” Martin remembered. A little boy was waiting in the car, and when Martin approached, he told her his grandpa was on the roof. “Papa and Grandma were raising him, Dad was in jail, and they couldn’t afford child care. So Papa had to take him to work.” Martin had him at Camp Read-a-Rama the following Monday.