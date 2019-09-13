Read: Why America needs its HBCUs.

HBCUs were not the only education issue that received short-shrift during last night’s debate. Generally, substantive conversation about the fundamental reform of education in America took a back seat to health care, foreign policy and climate. The candidates on stage were only given a brief spell to discuss their plans to revamp the nation’s education system. In the hurried few moments that they did receive, the candidates fell back on their bullet points. The education secretary needs to be an educator, Senator Elizabeth Warren insisted. Teachers need to be paid more, Harris said. We need to invest in colleges, Sanders pressed.

The lack of discussion about education policy—higher education policy, in particular—was glaringly apparent given how much attention the candidates have paid to student debt and college affordability during the primary cycle. Since 2007, the Democratic party has radically shifted on the methods it is willing to propose to tackle the student debt crisis. Still, there is genuine disagreement among the candidates who took the stage in Houston about what, exactly, a new administration should do, as opposed to primary education where all the candidates seem to agree that increased federal grants for low-income students seem like a good idea. Some hopefuls, such as Sanders or Senator Elizabeth Warren, view debt cancellation or tuition-free college as the answer; others, such as Buttigieg or Senator Amy Klobuchar, have backed a more metered approach.

Instead, the education-heavy section of the debate centered on K-12, and around teacher-pay and charter schools in particular. In the shadow of the teacher strikes that have swept across the nation over the last few years, several candidates have proposed raising salaries for teachers. But increasing teacher pay would not radically transform schools in the way that the Green New Deal would combat climate change or free-college could revolutionize higher education.

Harris, Sanders, Warren, and other 2020 Democrats have pointed to school funding—and rethinking the link between property taxes and money for schools—as one way to revamp public schools in America. Throughout the three debates so far, however, the subject has received little attention, and details about how exactly candidates would reform that link are scant.

There is, of course, a finite amount of time in each presidential debate—even if that time is 3 hours—and it is difficult to sandwich every pet issue into the time. But the executive branch’s role in education is felt most by the nation’s colleges and universities, while much of K-12 education is handled by state and local governments. That candidates from one of the two major parties were not given time to debate the merits of their plans to oversee higher education is an oversight in itself.