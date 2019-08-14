Read: The future of college looks like the future of retail

The program websites looked eerily identical—just a school logo and text dropped into a common template. They listed tuition figures comparable to those for on-campus degrees (many exceeding $100,000 for two- or three-year programs), alongside tempting sketches of each program that promised the investment would be worth it. These descriptions were invariably short on detail: For instance, Vanderbilt’s program, the first I investigated, promised a curriculum “designed for current and aspiring leaders [that] bridges the divide between theory and practice, equipping students with relevant skills to lead organizational change.” To learn more, I’d need to provide my contact information. So I filled out a half-dozen forms and waited for my materials to arrive.

Instead of the written brochures I expected, I received six almost simultaneous phone calls from a spectrum of area codes. In chipper tones, recruitment agents delivered polished pitches. They all referred to themselves as my personal “admissions counselor” or “enrollment adviser.” They didn’t have answers to detailed questions about professors or academics, but still confidently encouraged me to start my application. And, over the following days and weeks, they supplemented their calls with a steady stream of emails featuring subject lines like “Reduced Application Fee” and “Apply Now!”

This rigorous recruitment process looked nothing like what I had experienced while applying for an on-campus master’s program just a few years earlier. Back then, I’d been the one making phone calls, reaching out to admissions officers and program managers who were polite and helpful but largely unconcerned with whether I applied. Now, from my vantage point as a prospective student, universities’ efforts to reel me in threw the programs’ value into question; how good could they be if they were so desperate for my application? And yet, this approach has been widely adopted by top-tier universities, particularly those whose online programs are run by for-profit partners known as online program managers, or OPMs. Over the past decade, dozens of the nation’s most selective institutions have turned to OPMs to launch a wide variety of online programs—M.B.A.s, nursing degrees, master's degrees in education and social work, even select doctoral degrees. (To date, online bachelor’s degrees have not been a focus for a variety of reasons, ranging from exponentially greater operational complexity to the concern that the on-campus experience is integral for undergraduate students.)

Most universities and their OPM partners readily acknowledge the differences between the recruitment strategies for their online programs and traditional enrollment management. After all, in marketing their online offerings, these organizations are tasked with finding brand-new types of students for brand-new programs; by necessity, they need to sell themselves a bit harder. Online programs, some of which have yet to graduate their first class of students, have not had the opportunity to develop strong reputations of their own. And many prospective students—working adults far removed from the world of higher education—are unfamiliar with the options available.