One in three Montanans live more than 60 minutes from their nearest college campus. These tracts of land that separate the individuals and institutions are sometimes called “education deserts,” and they cover many patches of rural America. Add to that the fact that nearly 40 percent of first-time, full-time freshman attend institutions less than 50 miles from home, and these statistics begin to sketch the outlines of a crisis.

The high school education gap actually narrowed between 2000 and 2015—now a student is just about as likely to attain a high school diploma if she lives in a rural or an urban environment, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture. But meanwhile, the college completion gap has widened. “Between 2000 and 2015, the share of urban adults with at least a bachelor’s degree grew from 26 percent to 33 percent, while in rural areas the share grew from 15 percent to 19 percent,” the report found. The gap could be due, in part, to students leaving rural areas after college—or to adults with college degrees moving to urban or suburban areas in search of jobs; but regardless, the gap has grown by four percent.

“We need to take seriously the idea that everyone deserves access to a quality education, and we need to do everything we can to make that a reality,” Tara Westover, author of the memoir Educated, said on stage at the Aspen Ideas Festival, which is co-hosted by the Aspen Institute and The Atlantic. “There’s all kinds of evidence to show that education is wildly unequal,” she said, “and as we allow that to continue, we’re just seeing the beginning of our political turmoil.”