Moore’s husband, Clernest, a Mississippi Delta native and a pastor at the Living Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church in Cleveland, had warned his wife that life would be separate and unequal in the heart of cotton-and-blues country, before Moore followed her husband there from Detroit in 1987. Back then, locals advised Moore to avoid certain parts of Cleveland where, they said, black people were not welcome. Moore’s undergraduate adviser, an older white professor at Delta State University’s teacher-training program, told Moore she shouldn’t work at schools on the east side of town. The schools were dangerous, he told her, and kids weren’t motivated to learn.

Moore ignored his advice and spent the next eight years working at East Side High, before she left in 1998 to teach English at the all-black Broad Street High School in Shelby, a small, rural town about 15 miles from Cleveland. Meanwhile, she sent all of her and her husband’s 11 children—four biological and seven adopted—to schools on the east side of Cleveland. The schools were always short on books and supplies. When her two daughters attended East Side High in the ’90s, they never had a chance to work with their own science-lab equipment. Their teacher bought one science kit with her own money, and students gathered around her as she performed the experiments.

Whenever a sense of hopelessness kept Moore up at night, she thought of her mentors at the two high schools where she worked from 1998 to 2005—mentors such as Dorothy Grenell, who taught at East Side High for 40 years before she retired in 1990. Black teachers in the South like Grenell spent their entire careers working in classroom conditions that were much worse than what Moore had experienced: Some years, there were no textbooks at all; some buildings didn’t have heat in the winter; and, until the ’60s, it was perfectly legal to pay black teachers less than white ones, or prohibit them from teaching white students.

Such policies, rooted in a long history of racism, contributed to a view by the broader society that black teachers were less competent, writes Michele Foster, a University of Louisville education professor. This belief persisted even though black educators often had more advanced degrees than white teachers did—as was the case at East Side High, where many teachers held master’s degrees, according to Moore and court documents filed during the desegregation lawsuit in Cleveland. As a result, Moore—along with many other scholars, including Lisa Delpit, Vanessa Siddle Walker, and Gloria Ladson-Billings—argues that education programs and policy makers still rarely look at black veterans who chose to work in segregated, high-poverty schools as a valuable source of wisdom in teaching.

But this might be changing, thanks to a handful of large-scale studies from the past five years that have concluded that black teachers are associated with positive educational outcomes. A 2016 study showed that black students are 66 percent less likely as white students to be put on “gifted” tracks, even when they have comparable test scores—but the disparity was largely erased when black students were evaluated by black teachers. Other studies have shown that black students are less likely to be suspended, expelled, or drop out when they have a black teacher. One recent study suggests that black teachers make a difference for students from other racial groups as well: A 2016 survey that looked at students’ attitudes toward their teachers found that all students, including white children, had more positive perceptions of black teachers than white teachers on key measures. Students told researchers that African American teachers held them to higher expectations, explained the content better, and provided more useful feedback on their work, among other things.