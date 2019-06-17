“Harvard reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission under various conditions,” Fitzsimmons wrote to Kashuv, “including ‘if you engage or have engaged in behavior that brings into question your honesty, maturity, or moral character,’” per the school’s admissions policy. The reports of the messages had brought each of these qualities into question, but the college wanted to offer Kashuv a chance to explain himself. He had until May 28.

In his response to Harvard, Kashuv was contrite. “I understand Harvard’s concern over these offensive statements from my past, and I further understand that Harvard has been contacted about them by people expressing concern about them,” he wrote. “While I will forever bear incredible shame for typing them, I especially feel remorse now that they have been made public knowing that they have caused terrible pain to people I care about.” He similarly emailed the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at Harvard to offer an apology, and pledged that during his gap year, he would “supplement my activism to include reaching out to minority communities.”

But it was too late to salvage his Harvard acceptance. In a letter dated June 3, Fitzsimmons wrote to Kashuv that the committee appreciated the “candor and expressions of regret” in his letter, but “the Committee takes seriously the qualities of maturity and moral character. After careful consideration the Committee voted to rescind your admission to Harvard College.” Kashuv attempted to meet with the committee in person, but it declined his request. In an email, Rachael Dane, a spokeswoman for the college, told me, “We do not comment publicly on the admissions status of individual applicants.”

The admissions policy at Harvard, and most other colleges, stipulates that the college can withdraw an offer of admission in certain cases, and there are several situations that might lead a college—and, indeed, have led colleges in the past—to pull an admissions offer. Students are required to send updated transcripts after their senior year, so if there is evidence that a student tanked during his last semester, that can be reason enough. This was the case when the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill rescinded an offer of admission to a student in 2003. Sometimes the reasons are more institutional than individual: In 2017, UC Irvine withdrew admissions offers to more than 100 students because, well, more students had accepted offers than the school had expected, and it could not accommodate everyone.

There have also been situations in which bad behavior, including prior bad behavior (as in Kashuv’s situation), has resulted in an offer being revoked. In 2017, Harvard rescinded admissions offers to 10 students who were members of a meme group on Facebook and shared messages that were often anti-Semitic and sexist. It’s impossible to know how often these recisions happen, because admissions offices tend to keep a tight lid on their affairs—the ones that are known typically come as a result of the students voluntarily making the information public or lawsuits where they are revealed. But the overall picture suggests that they are fairly rare.