For most of the 100-plus individuals quarantined at UCLA, record-keeping snafus—not vaccine-avoidance—were likely to blame. University of California institutions only recently adopted a policy requiring incoming students to prove vaccination against measles. Only as of fall 2019 are all incoming students at UCLA subject to the requirement. For another thing, health records can be spotty, especially for people who had, say, an unstable or transitory upbringing, who were vaccinated in other countries, or who lack consistent access to health care.

Ying received a call from the Ashe Center, the campus’s health and wellness hub, around 4 p.m. the Wednesday the chancellor’s memo went out, instructing him to pack up his belongings and show up at Bradley Hall, an administrative building on the fringes of the student village, by 5 p.m. He was now under quarantine, per a legally binding order from the Los Angeles county public-health department.

“The Ashe Center sent a warning to students, like a week ago, from the ‘Ashe portal’ saying, ‘Hey there’s this kid in these two [lecture] halls called Franz and Boelter,’” Ying recalls. “Then it says: ‘If you’re in those halls please be aware.’ I didn't think much about it. But after that I received another email, and then the phone call.” Before he knew it, he was rushing to pack up his “shower stuff” and enough “essentials” to last him for a couple nights so he could make it there on time. “I was pretty shocked [when I got the call],” Ying says. “I was about to hit the gym—quarantine just messed up my schedule.”

UCLA’s quarantine expired once the clock struck midnight Tuesday, in accordance with the county’s public-health protocols. Elsewhere in Los Angeles County, however, the measles outbreak is still affecting higher education. More than 600 students, employees, and visitors at California State University at Los Angeles, were ordered into isolation last Thursday, 70 of whom remained quarantine at least as of Tuesday, which according to a university spokesperson are the most up-to-date figures available.

Courtesy of duoduo ying

One student told me he was released within 30 minutes of his arrival. When we spoke, last Friday, he was still incredulous that he’d been flagged for quarantine in the first place: He never had a doubt he’d been vaccinated—plus, he always sits at the very back of Econ 103.

Ying’s stay only lasted a few hours. After he checked in with Ashe Center workers at a table in Bradley Hall, he was assigned to one of four gender-segregated rooms. Once he took his blood test to determine his immunity—the results of which wouldn’t be ready until at least the next day—“there was nothing to do … but just sit there,” Ying recalls. “People weren’t socializing.” The Ashe Center had stipulated that anyone who wasn’t cleared by 8 p.m. that day had to stay overnight. Ying had been vaccinated in China—where he spent much of his childhood and where his parents currently live—so he wasn’t optimistic that he’d be able to get his records in time to escape before curfew.