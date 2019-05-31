There are a few possible reasons why that happened, Remer said. For one, the students’ preparation methods have gotten much more sophisticated in recent years. Remer believes most of the participating kids now have spelling coaches, and Remer’s book, published in 2010, is now in its fifth edition, pointing to its widespread adoption as a preparation tool. Remer also credits the computer software SpellPundit, which drills kids on past editions of the National Spelling Bee word lists. The program launched in 2018 and was used by that year’s National Spelling Bee champion, Karthik Nemmani, as a study method. “So many spellers use that now, and that certainly has increased their preparation level,” he says. This morning, SpellPundit’s website is boasting that six of the eight co-champions of this year’s Bee used SpellPundit to study.

Another factor in the students’ resounding defeat of the dictionary may have been the words given in the final round, which both Remer and past co-champion Gokul Venkatachalam found to be surprisingly easy (despite what the general public might think). For one thing, Venkatachalam, who was a co-champion in 2014, wrote to me in a text message this morning, words like “bougainvillea” and “pendeloque” have been used in previous National Bees, so spellers who used past National Bee word lists to study already knew them well.

And for another, “words such as ‘auslaut’ and ‘erysipelas’ and ‘pendeloque’ all follow basic language patterns for their respective languages or contain roots,” Venkatachalam pointed out. “As a whole, I consider these kinds of words to be much easier than words with unknown origins and ambiguous definitions.”

Remer agrees. Some of the hardest words in the final round, he noted, were “Moazagotl,” “sphaeriid,” and “tettigoniid.” Tettigoniid, the name of a particular species of grasshopper, derives from an unusual root—the Latin word Tettigonia, for a species of insect, derives from the Greek word for “cicada”—which most spellers don’t know, Remer said. Venkatachalam arrived at the same conclusion: “I thought ‘tettigoniid’ was one of the most difficult words asked througout the whole competition,” he texted me, “as figuring out the prefix of ‘tetti-’ is downright impossible without prior knowledge of … genus names.” (A number of contestants misspelled science-related words during last night’s contest, like “flaser,” an “irregular usually streaked lens of granular texture found in a micaceous interstitial mass of rock and produced by shearing and pressure during metamorphism;” “hieracium,” which is “any plant of a very large and nearly cosmopolitan genus of weedy perennial herbs having simple often basal leaves and heads of yellow or reddish orange ray flowers;” and “Chama,” which is “a member of a genus of eulamellibranchiate bivalve mollusks of warm or tropical seas having fixed massive irregular inequivalve shells and comprising the rock oysters and extinct related forms.” As Remer points out, some science-adjacent terms can be difficult for spellers to pin down because they are often eponymous—built on the names of specific people or places.)