This is not the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has criticized America’s system for funding its public schools. In 2016, during a presidential forum in Iowa, Senator Bernie Sanders declared, “We have to break our dependency on the property tax,” and suggested that the federal government play an active role in ensuring equality; his current campaign site, however, like Harris’s, does not mention property taxes in K–12 funding. Similarly, Senator Elizabeth Warren said in March that “we’ve gotta use our federal-education laws to help supplement so we can get real money into our public schools K–12.” But she has not, so far, been as specific on her K–12 policy ideas this election cycle as she has been on higher education, for which she has produced a detailed overhaul plan.

In theory, even despite unequal property wealth, America’s schools should be funded with something of an eye toward parity, because of what’s known as the “foundation” model. Under this system, which several states employ, the state legislature ensures that each school district has an equal baseline; if the school system were a car, for example, the legislature would make sure it had four tires with air in them, and a working engine. The state might set that foundation at $8,000 of funding per student, and districts must assess property taxes to see how much of that they can afford to pay on their own. The state, then, covers whatever the difference would be.

A property-poor area—one with a lot of tax-exempt buildings, or a low property value—might be able to cover $1,000, say, and the state would cover the last $7,000 to get it to the minimum threshold. In contrast, a property-wealthy area, with million-dollar homes aplenty, might be able to cover $14,000 per student with property taxes alone. The state government would not, then, provide it with any additional funding. So even though the poor districts can’t fall below a certain level, the rich districts are nevertheless advantaged because they’re significantly above the threshold.

One further problem with foundation models is that they’re rarely fully funded, Carlee Escue Simon, the executive director of the National Education Finance Academy, a nonprofit focused on school finance, told me. That means that even when the threshold is $8,000, states sometimes match up to $5,000—below the designated minimum. Meanwhile, school districts that don’t need a match might still be able to cover a full $14,000 per student.

That’s where the reliance on property taxes becomes so unequal. Simon told me that it did not appear as if Harris was saying that property taxes should not be factored into funding public schools at all. If that were the case, it would be incredibly difficult to pay for any system of public education. It is more so the “then what,” she said. “Once the property taxes are collected, how are they distributed? That needs to be examined, and states should be held accountable for that.”