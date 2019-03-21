In many ways, the administration has been taking direct action on campus speech for a long time. Since Jeff Sessions was attorney general, the administration has intervened in several campus-speech cases, at Georgia Gwinnett College, the University of Michigan, and others. And members of the Justice Department have, time and again, decried the “heckler’s veto” when speakers have been shouted down or disinvited due to protest.

But most of what an executive order could do would be a reinforcement of what colleges and universities are already doing, Jacqueline Pfeffer Merrill, the director of the Campus Free Expression Project at the Bipartisan Policy Center, told me before the signing. “Colleges and universities are really the best stewards of free expression and academic exchange,” she said. And hopefully, if anything, this is a moment for colleges and universities to reaffirm that commitment to free speech.

At least one portion of the order is likely to see bipartisan praise: The order would have colleges report outcome data—earnings averages, student-loan debt, default rates, etc.—for specific programs. The Department of Education would publish that data in the College Scorecard, a government site that allows students and parents to compare the cost and value of colleges. Last week, members of Congress reintroduced the College Transparency Act, which would establish a system that would report more robust information on college-completion outcomes, student earnings, and debt.

The department had previously suggested that it would consider publishing some of this information in the College Scorecard, but the executive order reinforces that commitment, Amy Laitinen, the director of higher-education policy at New America, told me. Still, she said, “the president can push the agency to commit to the College Scorecard, but there’s not much it can do to make colleges report new information.” That would likely require legislation.

In a statement, Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee and the chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, applauded most of Trump’s executive order, but, as a former college president, he added a note of caution. “I don’t want to see Congress or the president or the department of anything creating speech codes to define what you can say on campus,” he said. He agreed that colleges should stop “coddling students to protect them from disagreeable views,” but added that “conservatives don’t like it when judges try to write laws, and conservatives should not like it when legislators and agencies try to rewrite the Constitution.”

