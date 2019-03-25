The extra-time accommodation is by far the most common. The amount of extra time that students get depends on the test; for example, the College Board, which runs the SAT, allows extensions of 50 or 100 percent additional time—or even more in rare cases. Though this isn’t the first time that wealthy parents have concocted bogus diagnoses in an attempt to get an edge for their kids, the high-profile indictment has made disability-rights professionals fearful that it could curtail disabled students’ access to conditions in which they can “actually perform at the same level of someone who does not have a disability,” says Kristie Orr, president of the Association on Higher Education and Disability. While the College Board and the ACT did not specifically mention the abuse of extra time in their statements after news of the scandal broke, each doubled down on their commitment to fairness and ensuring a level playing field.

These parents went to such great lengths to get extra time for their kids only because these tests run at breakneck speed—a feature that routinely stresses out test takers of all abilities. Students are often encouraged to be strategic about budgeting their time: how long to spend on a given question, whether to use a calculator or do mental math, when to give up and fill in bubbles at random. A time-limited test is a bad measure of the things that schools theoretically want to see, such as critical-thinking skills and college readiness, says Ruth Colker, an Ohio State University law professor and a scholar of disabilities discrimination.

“Whether you can tell me the answer quickly has nothing to do with whether you, in fact, know the content,” she told me. “And there are some people who, for whatever reason, are pretty quick at things. They don’t necessarily have more depth of knowledge, and depth of knowledge [is] what we should care about for admissions purposes.”

In a paper in the Seton Hall Law Review, Colker makes the argument for eliminating that quick pace altogether. Under the ADA, organizations such as the College Board aren’t permitted to use tests that have a “disparate impact on the basis of disability”—in this case, timed tests that students with disabilities have trouble completing—unless they can prove that those conditions are necessary for a test’s measurement. Colker says that testing organizations haven’t sufficiently shown that the time limit meets that standard. Though the College Board has released research on the impact of extended time on students’ performance on the SAT, finding that “extra time helps medium- and high-ability test-takers with and without disabilities,” it hasn’t released any evidence that the quick pace is indeed essential to the test. A spokesman for the College Board said in a statement that time limits are “necessary logistically,” and cited an assertion by David Coleman, the College Board’s CEO, that the latest version of the test has “43 percent more time per question than any similar exam.”