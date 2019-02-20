Julio González, a 23-year-old Pre-K educator at a public bilingual school on Chicago’s lower West Side, admitted that he bought into such stereotypes when Teach for America first offered him the job a little more than a year ago, straight out of the University of Texas at Austin. “I made sure to ask people, like, ‘Is this an actual job or am I just a glorified babysitter?’” he recalls. A first-generation Mexican American who’d dreamed of becoming a lawyer so he could advocate for low-income communities like his own, González eventually realized that teaching might be a more effective way to serve those communities. After all, an individual’s racial and gender biases tend to develop at a very young age.

Prestige is not a merely notional idea, as prestige tends to correlate tightly with compensation. The fact that prekindergarten classrooms have difficulty “attracting men as early-childhood teachers is hardly surprising,” Whitehouse, who co-directs UC Berkeley’s Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, said in an email, given that work as a Pre-K teacher “is seen as a pathway to poverty.”

Teachers overall tend to have pretty meager salaries . The ACT, which every year surveys a pool of test-takers on their career aspirations, found that among respondents who said they were “potentially” interested in a job as a K-12 teacher, (as opposed to definitely interested or definitely not interested), low pay was the sticking point that made them unsure. Average teachers’ salaries have remained essentially flat since the 1990s after controlling for inflation, according to a report published last year by the nonprofit Education Resource Strategies (ERS), and grew just 7 percent in the two decades before that. Using a metric developed by MIT researchers , the ERS report found that in most states K-12 educators’ salaries fall below the living wage. And the younger the students, the lower their teacher's pay, usually, as a 2018 report on early-childhood educators shows .