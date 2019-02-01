Similar situations played out around the country last fall as a shortage of players led teams to cancel their seasons. There are no official data on season cancellations, but Kent Johnson, a former high-school-football coach who monitors local media coverage, told me he’s aware of 61 teams that did so in 2018—nearly double the number he counted from the year before. Twenty-one of those teams made the decision midway through the season. While the cancellations happened from California to New Jersey , Johnson’s data show that about half the schools that called off their season this year were in rural areas, where the loss of football doesn’t just affect players and families, but ripples throughout the whole community.

When their season was shut down, Braden and his brothers had little to do after class other than their daily chores. A teammate, Trent Bertelsmann, was able to pick up more hours at his job making pizzas in a neighboring town, but as his mother, Lisa, told me, relatively few local businesses offer teens after-school jobs. “It’s a very small rural community—there’s not much here for the kids to do,” she said.

Indeed, Bunker Hill doesn’t have a lot of other extracurricular activities or weekend events: Football was the only boys’ sport offered at the high school last fall, and the closest movie theater is about 15 miles away. Adults also felt the sting after football went away; they “were bummed because that’s what they did on Friday nights,” Evan Morris told me.

It’s no big shocker that fewer boys are playing football: According to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS)—the main governing body for high-school sports—participation peaked at 1.1 million players in the 2008–09 school year, and has since declined by 75,000 . That dip might be linked to the growing awareness of the long-term risks of playing football. It’s not just the pros who have to worry: Starting to play tackle football at an early age puts kids at a heightened risk of cognitive and behavioral problems.

A major driver behind last season’s cancellations is that having fewer football players on a team causes a pernicious cycle in which the remaining players are at greater risk of getting hurt. “We had freshmen on the line in positions they never should have been in,” says Bryan Heflin, Garrett’s father and Braden and Evan’s stepfather. That led to injuries among not only the younger players, but also the more experienced ones, such as those in Heflin’s household, because being on a small team translates to more time spent on the field. Recent research has found that from 2005 to 2017, high-school players on smaller teams were injured at twice the rate of players on larger teams.

At some point, without enough players, it’s just not feasible—or safe—to field a team. “The risk is no doubt,” Bob Colgate, the director of sports and sports medicine at the NFHS, told me. “At what point does that number get too low to field a team?” Colgate said the group is looking into the issue and whether to implement minimum roster levels.