According to the report, 35 public selective colleges together “enroll 4 times as many transfer students as the 140 private selective institutions.” That’s likely due in part to the low overall enrollment of private institutions, alongside a commitment to a “traditional” college experience, one where a student graduates from high school and goes directly to live on campus. What makes a traditional experience is changing though. These days, the typical student is likely older; or lives off campus; or has a full-time job; or is going to school part-time; or has a child; or has some combination of any of those traits. And more often, they’re starting their higher education at community colleges. In fact, more than 40 percent of all U.S. undergraduates attend community colleges.

Of those community college students who want to transfer to a four-year college, there are many who might be a good fit for highly selective institutions. (Of course, they could also succeed at a wide range of schools.) However, community college transfer students make up just 15-percent of all newly enrolling bachelor’s degree students nationwide, and only about five percent of enrolling undergraduates at the top 100 schools.

For the students who do ultimately transfer to selective colleges, it’s not that there are just a few shining stars skewing the data—say, a couple of community colleges launching dozens and dozens of students to selective institutions. The greatness is everywhere. “Fully 84 percent of the nation’s two-year institutions transferred at least one student to a selective four-year institution in fall 2016,” the report says.

Admissions officers are starting to notice, as evidenced by a 2018 National Association of College Admissions Counseling report which found that roughly 90 percent of admissions counselors regard transfers as moderately or considerably important to enrollment goals. But it will likely take considerable gumption to push selective colleges to enroll more transfer students, if only because the status quo is so baked in to admissions officers’ mindsets. Foundations such as Jack Kent Cooke have been working with colleges to help them enroll and fund transfer students; and organizations such as the American Talent Initiative have been pushing to get more community college students into these colleges. Even still, the mighty few who have large endowments, a working business model, and few empty seats may not feel compelled to do so.

Still, this report shows that if admissions officers will accept them, community college students are prepared to succeed at any college—even the most selective.

