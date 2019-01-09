Read: When a college takes on American poverty.

“[The report] put it very clearly for us that we can see that, especially, first-time students, first-gen students, students who are raising children, single parents, face increasing obstacles to be able to complete that critical college degree,” Senator Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Senate’s education committee, told me. The report was in response to a letter sent to the GAO on behalf of Senator Murray, Senator Debbie Stabenow, Senator Edward Markey, and Senator Elizabeth Warren last year.

One chief way that campuses have been addressing hunger is by building food pantries on campus, but Sara Goldrick-Rab, a professor of higher education at Temple University, one of the leading scholars on campus hunger, told me that those only scratch the surface of addressing the issue. “When there's a food pantry, there's somebody who is acknowledging the problem,” she says, but advocates have been fighting for a more systemic response.

The government can address this issue systemically, the report says, through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, but the report says that “almost 2 million at-risk students”—defined as students who are low-income, first-generation, raising children, or have another similar risk factor— didn’t receive SNAP benefits in 2016 even though they were potentially could.

That could be because those student don’t know that they’re eligible: The government restricts students who attend college at least half time from receiving the benefits, but certain students are exempt from that the restriction. The information most schools and SNAP offices provide students about the program is shoddy, says Samuel Chu, a national organizer for Mazon, an advocacy organization focused on eradicating hunger. “There are very specific ways and accessible ways that students can access SNAP,” he says, but even local SNAP offices are often unaware. For example, students who meet the basic criteria for SNAP eligibility and are younger than 18 or older than 50, or who have children, or who work a minimum of 20 hours a week, are also eligible to receive the benefit. The GAO implored the Food and Nutrition Service, which administers SNAP, to improve information about student eligibility and share that information with its local offices.

Of course, the SNAP program is dependent on government funding, which makes it subject to budget cuts or unforeseen events like the ongoing partial government shutdown. If the shutdown continues for a couple more weeks, SNAP may run out of funds for the 38 million Americans who receive its benefits.

Naturally, the report focuses heavily on low-income students, as they are perhaps those most likely to experience food insecurity. But Goldrick-Rab notes that it isn’t the only type of student who is going hungry. Middle-class students, those who are “too rich for Pell, and too poor to afford college,” struggle as well. And they may not be as likely to use things like the food pantry.