The primary reason for concern: Distrust in higher education. Last year, a Pew survey found that the majority of Republicans lacked strong confidence in higher education. And in a deep red-state like Montana, where support for this 70-year-old tax has fallen decade over decade for since 1978, that distrust could have meant $20 million dollars less for the public universities.

“The political climate just seems so uncertain,” Bob Brown, a former state senator who is part of the advocacy group supporting the tax, told me on Tuesday, before the election. “Before we've been able to showcase what our universities have done in Montana,” he said, but “people were angry and seem to want to break things right now.” And he was worried that the thing they would break would be higher education funding.

But the voters didn’t break anything, and it’s likely a reflection of a phenomenon that other polls have found. Even though Americans—particularly Republicans—distrust higher education, they’re fond of their local colleges. And one of the reasons why people love the colleges near them is because they see the good that they’re doing, Brown says, and disassociate them from the national higher education enterprise. And that may have helped propel Montana’s tax to reauthorization.

Brown pointed to the research the state’s institutions do with seeds, as an example. “The more conservative rural parts of Montana—maybe the parts of Montana most inclined to vote against the levy—could point to the fact that we did some wonderful research in drought resistant and cold resistant seeds,” he said. “That's put a lot of money in a lot of farmers pockets.”

The victory in Montana might be instructive for other universities. One of the major themes of last night’s election was the partisan divide over education among white voters. The Republican party is now solidly the home of white voters without a college degree. And that might mean that the Republican concerns over the value of college will be increasingly shaped by those who have not attended one. But Harnisch says enhancing the image of colleges as “economic drivers” may stem some of that animosity.

