On Tuesday, Lou Anna K. Simon, the former president of Michigan State University, was charged with lying to investigators during inquiries into sexual-abuse allegations against Larry Nassar, who was found guilty of abusing more than 150 young women as a doctor for the university and USA Gymnastics.

Simon, who resigned as the institution’s president in January, has been charged with two felony counts and two misdemeanor counts in state district court, several outlets have reported. She has remained part of Michigan State’s faculty since her resignation, keeping the $750,000 annual salary she made as president. But according to a statement issued by the university, Simon is taking an “immediate leave of absence, without pay, to focus on the charges.” (A lawyer for Simon, Lee Silver, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Tuesday’s revelation is the latest in a case that has been a disaster for the university. Over time, several trends have emerged: the slow-footed response by Michigan State’s leadership to the reports, their sitting by as accusations against Nassar mounted, and their failure to take responsibility for Nassar’s misconduct, which occurred over several decades from at least 1992 until 2014.