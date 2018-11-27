Read: It’s not that hard to avoid normalizing Nazis

Is a school really not able to discipline its students for, whatever their intentions, making the same gesture that Nazis did (and do)? Catherine Ross, a professor at George Washington University’s law school, says when considering students’ First Amendment rights, it’s important to gauge whether what they’re doing or saying could be confused with their school’s official stance on a certain issue. In the case of Baraboo, Ross notes, the photographer wasn’t hired by the school and the students weren’t wearing anything that represented the school.

And before schools punish symbolically hateful speech or actions, Ross told me, the school’s case is stronger if it can cite related incidents that disrupted the learning environment in the past. (For instance, it’s much easier for a school to ban displays of the Confederate flag if it can point to a history of violence against black students.) “I haven’t heard anything about this school that suggests that they’ve had violent anti-Semitic or anti-LGBTQ incidents—the sorts of things that Nazis arrested people for just because of who they were,” Ross says.

Another law professor, Michigan State’s Kristine Bowman, says that because the photo was taken in the lead-up to a school event, Baraboo High School did have jurisdiction over the students’ behavior. “But that doesn’t mean that the school can necessarily punish them,” she says.

Bowman says that one difficulty when punishing symbolic speech is establishing students’ intent. “On one hand, I could see someone looking at the picture and saying, ‘Well, we understand exactly the message,’” she says. “And yet, I also can understand why the school officials [were] trying to figure out a whole lot more about what was going on.”

Some of the details reported about the Baraboo photo underline Bowman’s point. One boy in the photo (who didn’t raise his arm for it) told a reporter that the photographer instructed the group “to make the sign” and snapped the picture before he had a chance to duck out of the frame. Another boy said that the photographer asked the group for a “high-sign” and many in the group complied by sticking their arms out. Speaking for himself, the photographer, a parent named Peter Gust, maintains that he instructed the group to “wave,” bidding their parents goodbye before the dance; he calls those who read hate into the picture “dead wrong.”

Perhaps all of the boys with raised arms understood what they were doing. Perhaps only a few of them did, and the others played along. Perhaps they were, every last one of them, baffled by an unclear instruction from a parent. Perhaps they thought it funny to respond with something offensive. Perhaps it isn’t possible to be certain of “the intentions in the hearts of those involved.”