By this point, Wantaro had spent most of his time comparing white and Asian American applicants. But then suddenly, it seemed, his speech shifted. Asian Americans, he argued, do “dramatically and shockingly,” worse than both African Americans and Latinos in the personal ratings.

Then the speech shifted back to a traditional argument that SFFA has been making for months: The university’s admissions system discriminates against Asian Americans because of the gigantic incentives that are given to mostly white groups, such as recruited athletes, of whom roughly 80 percent of applicants are admitted, and so-called “legacies,” students whose close relatives attended Harvard. But sandwiched in between that argument, in a statistical analysis compiled by SFFA’s expert witness, was another nod to how other minority groups, not just white students, are benefitting from Harvard’s admissions policies. A chart compiled by the plaintiffs showed how students with certain characteristics were much more likely than Asian Americans to get into Harvard: High personal ratings, African Americans, and legacy students were the top three.

As the lawyers for the plaintiff shifted back and forth on who is the beneficiary of Harvard’s allegedly discriminatory admissions policies, the university toed the line that it is not treating Asian Americans applicants unfairly. "Harvard never considers an applicant’s race in the negative. If it considers race, it's always considered in the positive,” Lee said. “The fact that it considers race in a positive, doesn't mean its negative in another case."

But Students for Fair Admissions contends that Asian Americans do have a negative penalty—and it’s keeping qualified applicants out. The shift towards a broader argument against the use of race in admissions is quick, it’s subtle, but it’s there. The case has always hinged upon the notion that Asian Americans are being discriminated against, but the answer of whom SFFA believes is the undeserving beneficiary was made clear. And the lawyers answered the question of how they would transition to a broader critique on affirmative action: Slowly, then all at once.

