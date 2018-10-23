At schools like Alabama and Ohio State with storied teams that gin up media attention rivaling the big leagues, athletics is a cash cow: In 2017, the Ohio State athletics program brought in $167 million in revenue. Yet, according to the NCAA , at all but 20 colleges, athletics programs lose more money than they make. That raises a baffling question: Why are colleges willing to lower their admissions standards to recruit the best athletes when their expensive sports programs are unlikely to return their investment?

For some colleges, it’s a ploy to burnish their national reputations by getting their names out there, on the field or on the court. And, in some cases, it works: After Florida Gulf Coast University made a David and Goliath-like run to the March Madness Sweet Sixteen in 2013, the school saw a 27.5 percent jump in applicants the following year.

Incidental marketing aside, sports can also make a college seem more attractive to its students. Athletics, says Thelin, “is one of the few unifying activities that can bring the school together. Football, especially.” And, he told me, college sports can nurture loyalty to an institution years after a student leaves campus, and perhaps inspire them to donate money to the school.

But how many people are really going to lacrosse games and sailing meets and the other sporting events that don’t typically have graduates reaching for their checkbooks? Part of it is the power of tradition: For over a century, colleges—starting with elite schools in the northeast—have fixated on physical activity and sports as a way to mold young, impressionable students to their making. That continues today: “Strong academic colleges often like to at least offer the prospect of the ‘sound mind, sound body,’” says Thelin. And, still, colleges need to field a minimum number of sports to join a particular conference, such as the Ivy League, which prevents them from putting all their cards on the table for high-profile sports exclusively.

As Harvard’s admission policies go through the ringer, college sports has largely evaded scrutiny, even among the plaintiffs accusing the school of discrimination. “People are complaining about minority students,” says Hernandez, “but athletes are taking up almost a fifth of the class [at Harvard], and they’re lowering the academic standards quite a bit.”

Granted, athletes at elite schools are far from brain-dead jocks—they work long, grueling hours to balance their academic workload with games, practices, travel, and have to maintain a certain grade point average to stay eligible to play their sport. But, as the Harvard case seems poised to inch its way to the Supreme Court, where a majority of justices could roll back affirmative action, it's worth considering how other admissions practices put a thumb on the scale for white students. The processes that funnel rich, white athletes to selective colleges aren't going anywhere in the short term, but in the possible future in which colleges can no longer consider race in admissions, there could be renewed public pressure for these schools to clear the musty cobwebs of the admissions process that undermine their self-proclaimed ethos as America’s engines of social mobility.

“It’s curious to me that these elite universities are holding on to these policies, because I think they expose the contradictions of what universities do in admissions,” says the Harvard professor Natasha Warikoo. “They’re blatantly privileging already privileged groups.”

