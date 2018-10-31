Read: Are kids’ costumes culturally appropriate?

A 2017 Cato Institute survey of the “State of Free Speech and Tolerance” found that 65 percent of college students say they should be able to discuss offensive costumes without administrator involvement—though there were sharp divides when that data was broken down by race. Seventy-one percent of white students said that students should be allowed to discuss and resolve on their own, while 56 percent of Latino students, and 43 percent of African-American students responded that way. But if student conversations alone could solve the issue of offensive costumes, there would not likely be a fresh crop of them in headlines every October.

Of course, the scope of racist or offensive Halloween costumes isn’t limited to college campuses. Take the first-grade teacher in Iowa, for example, who wore blackface to a Halloween party earlier this month as the character Lafawnduh from the movie Napoleon Dynamite. Or consider the father in Kentucky who dressed himself as a Nazi soldier and his son as Adolf Hitler last week as a historical costume for a trick-or-treating event.

“I think it was in bad taste for me to let my child to wear that, probably for me to wear that,” the father told a local news outlet. “It didn't occur to me. I thought it was a bad decision on my part." This is a common refrain after a racist or offensive costume is donned: It didn’t occur to me that it was wrong.

Megyn Kelly, whose unceremonious departure from NBC following her remarks about blackface held national attention last week, made a similar plea. “What is racist?” the former daytime host asked. “You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face.” And, in her initial estimation, that shouldn’t have been the case. “That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character,” she said.

A day later, Kelly apologized for her comments. “I’m sorry,” she said. “I defended the idea, saying as long as it was respectful and part of a Halloween costume, it seemed okay. Well I am wrong and I am sorry.”

There are those who argue that offensive costumes are a form of free expression, or, more innocently, done in the name of cultural exchange. However, as Mia Moody-Ramirez, a professor at Baylor University, notes, “cultural appropriation is distinct from equal cultural exchange because of the presence of power inequities that are a consequence of oppression.”

Not to mention the fact that “cultural exchange” is rarely the argument made in the aftermath of such events. The it didn’t occur to me argument is more common—despite an annual cycle (2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, and so on) of offenses, apologies, and claims of unawareness. And on campuses, despite routine efforts by administrators and fellow students alike to nip any offensive costume ideas in the bud, the incidents are guaranteed to happen anyway. News outlets may as well just have a skeleton post titled “College Student Facing Discipline After Blackface Incident” prewritten and waiting on October 31.

The old saying that with knowledge comes a change in behavior isn't holding up. This year, there were incidents of blackface, at least one of which happened on a college campus. A father and son dressed as Nazis. And that was all before Halloween day. There will, seemingly inevitably, be more instances, because after years of warnings, America still hasn’t learned.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.