Many who are accused of enabling Nassar’s abuse continue to work at MSU.

They include Kristine Moore, the attorney who as a full-time MSU employee conducted the Title IX investigation into a 2014 complaint against Nassar. Moore, who was named in many of the complaints filed Monday, now serves as the university’s assistant general counsel. Title IX protocol requires that all parties receive a copy of the same report summarizing an investigation’s findings, but in January, The Detroit News discovered that Moore had given the victim who had filed the complaint a different report than the one provided to both Nassar and his supervisor at the time, William Strampel. While the report given to the victim cleared Nassar of wrongdoing, the internal version found that the doctor’s methods were inflicting “unnecessary trauma” on his patients. By neglecting to disclose the internal report, Moore effectively put Strampel, then the dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine, in charge of keeping the serial sexual abuser in check.

Strampel—who has also been accused, in a pending lawsuit, of sexually harassing MSU students, and was also named in many of the complaints filed Monday—allowed Nassar to continue seeing and molesting patients until 2016. When we called Moore’s office for comment, a staff member directed us to the university’s spokespeople, who declined to participate in this story.

Lianna Hadden, an athletic trainer who according to at least two victims was told of Nassar’s behavior but failed to report it, is another alleged enabler still employed by MSU. Hadden was named as a defendant in the federal civil lawsuits related to Nassar’s sexual abuse—lawsuits that MSU in May agreed to settle for $500 million—as well as several of those filed Monday. Another possible enabler still on the university’s payroll is Douglas Dietzel, who oversees the MSU sports-medicine clinic where Nassar served as a doctor. Dietzel—who was also named as a defendant in many of the lawsuits filed Monday, including that concerning Nassar’s alleged rape of the field-hockey player—told law-enforcement officials in 2017 that he was aware Nassar performed some kind of intervaginal procedure but knew few details. The state licensing department earlier this year investigated Dietzel for his involvement in the scandal but closed the probe after concluding he hadn’t violated any licensing policies. As of Wednesday, neither Hadden nor Dietzel had responded to requests for comment.

Many of those who did resign did not at first publicly take responsibility.

Most notably, former MSU President Lou Anna Simon resigned the same night Nassar was sentenced. For months she had refused to do so, despite calls for her removal from students, faculty members, and advocates of sexual-assault victims. In her resignation letter, Simon did not implicate herself, often resorting to the passive voice: “I am pleased that statements have been made … about my integrity and the fact that there is no cover-up,” she wrote. “As tragedies are politicized, blame is inevitable.” She later apologized, saying at a June Senate hearing about abuse in athletics: “To the survivors of Nassar’s abuse, I can never say enough that I am so sorry that a trusted, renowned physician turned out to be an evil predator, and I am sorry that we did not discover his crimes and remove him from our community sooner.”