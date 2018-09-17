These characters and their personalities alone make the world of the ISEF cable-worthy entertainment. Add in the students’ scientific accomplishments and public-speaking savvy, and science fairs’ second-tier status becomes even more perplexing.

One of the students featured in Science Fair is Kashfia Rahman, a soft-spoken girl at a sports-obsessed school in Brookings, South Dakota, who ends up winning first place in her category at the 2017 ISEF for her findings on the role of repeated acts of risky behaviors in blunting emotional and cognitive functions in adolescence—a project inspired by her surroundings in Brookings, where teen drug and alcohol abuse is common. Toward the beginning Rahman is shown roaming her school’s campus and pointing to all the cabinets filled with frivolous trophies won by its less-than-impressive sports teams. A few scenes later, the filmmakers approach various groups of students hanging out in places like the cafeteria or the weight room—no one had ever heard of Kashfia, even though she’d placed third in the ISEF the year before.

Costantini, the codirector of Science Fair who herself participated in science fairs as a teen, told me that Spellbound, the 2002 film that followed a handful of Scripps National Spelling Bee contestants, was her favorite documentary when it came out; she wants her film to contribute to science fairs the same kind of clout that Spellbound gave spelling bees. “That has always been a driving force for me,” she says. “I wondered: Why are these kids [competing in ISEF] not being celebrated? The event is just as fun. … They deserve the credit and the celebrity” that spelling-bee contestants enjoy. Constantino and Foster suspect that part of the Scripps National Spelling Bee’s mainstream appeal has to do with the competition’s relative simplicity—it’s much easier to format the one-day event for TV than it would be the multi-day ISEF.

In that sense, the directors and Rahman suggested, ISEF’s second-tier status likely traces back to something deeper, too: the perception that this science is out of reach for all but the whizziest of whizzes. Rahman insists that perception is false—the kind of research she and her fellow contestants produce, she argues, is far more relevant to the mainstream public than it may seem. “A lot of ordinary people are afraid of science because it’s such a broad subject with so many complex aspects to it,” Rahman, who recently started her freshman year at Harvard, told me in a recent interview. “It’s just an issue of accessibility—we just need to get the message out there that science has something to offer to everybody.”

