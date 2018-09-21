The idea of a national university—a legitimate institution of higher education where students are provided with a non-secular liberal arts education and taught how to be engaged citizens—has cropped up time and again during U.S. history, often in moments of deep division and social unrest. One of those moments is now. Survey after survey has shown that the political and social rifts in the country are growing—to a point where Democrats and Republicans no longer agree on the basic facts. Couple that rift with the widespread dissatisfaction with higher education—rising college costs and ballooning student debt (nearly $30,000 for the average student, according to a new report from the Institute for College Access and Success)—and the type of environment that breeds arguments for a national university begins to take shape. The question is, Why haven’t they?

Why is college in America so expensive?

The answer may be rooted in what the national university would have looked like and why the calls for a institution fizzled out in the first place. The initial plans for the institution were diverse, but united by the notion that the chief goal of the university would be civic education: Teaching young men how to do democracy. But how to achieve that goal varied, says George Thomas, a professor at Claremont McKenna College, whose book The Founders and the Idea of a National University, examines the intellectual history of the concept.

Maybe the national university, some early proponents argued, should be a a finishing school of sorts for future leaders, where every state would send its best students to be educated, regardless of family wealth. Or maybe , as Joel Barlow, an early U.S. ambassador to France, suggested, the national university could serve as the flagship of a larger system that would oversee state universities and grammar schools—and would even produce the textbooks used by students. A handful of the plans even included structures for how leadership would be appointed: A university president appointed by the President of the United States who would be confirmed by the Senate.

Easily lost in all of this is the idea that a top-down system so closely tied to the federal government could quickly devolve into a propaganda machine if left in the wrong hands. “It can be problematic if politicians and government entities are interfering in academic matters where they don't have the expertise,” says Sorber. “We want knowledge to be driven by the best ideas, not political calculation.”