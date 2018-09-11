Fewer international students are enrolling in U.S. colleges

Among the universities listed in the top 10, for example, eight are in the U.S. They include Harvard, MIT, and Stanford, where the undergraduate sticker prices during the 2018-2019 school year are $76,650, $70,240, and $71,587, respectively. (All colleges and universities are legally required to publish the total “cost of attendance,” which includes room and board and others fees on top of tuition.) Princeton (No. 7) and Yale (No. 8) also make the list, as does the University of Chicago (No. 9). Just two of the top 10 colleges are public—the University of California, Berkeley (No. 6), and the University of California, Los Angeles (tied for No. 9), both of which are highly selective and come with sticker prices that are more on par with those at private colleges than they are state-funded ones, verging on $35,300 for California residents. Meanwhile, tuition at the University of Oxford (No. 5) is roughly $12,000 per year, a fourth of Harvard’s.

Scrutinizing the THE data underscores how just about all the most prestigious American colleges are private. In the top 25, another three Ivy League institutions enter the mix, as do California Institute of Technology and John Hopkins University. But only one more public university made the cut: the University of Michigan, which comes with a total in-state price tag of $30,298, though a majority of undergraduates are from out of state and pay an even higher cost.

According to Baty, at least throughout Europe private colleges and universities are mediocre at best, typically housed in dilapidated buildings and offering low-cost vocational training. And gaining admission to top public colleges like, say, the University of Oxford is no easy feat. Roughly 17 percent of those who apply for one of its undergraduate seats gain admission to the nearly millennium-old institution.

This anomaly may be a big reason why the price tags of the most prestigious U.S. colleges have soared to near-absurd levels. As private schools, the bulk of THE’s top U.S. colleges generally don’t receive funding from state legislatures; instead, they rely predominantly on student tuition and research grants. They also benefit from hefty charitable donations that have built massive endowments. (Harvard’s $37 billion endowment outstrips the annual budget of Colorado.) That leads to higher price tags.

The prestige gap between public and private colleges isn’t a new phenomenon, but it’s gotten worse in recent decades. While America’s colleges and universities across the board have dealt with economic strife after the Great Recession, elite private colleges have been inoculated from the volatility of state budgets. A 2017 report by the left-leaning think tank Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found that, even despite a small infusion of funding in recent years, state spending on public higher education “remains well below historic levels”: Adjusted for inflation, legislative allocations for both two- and four-year public colleges was, during the 2017-2018 school year, close to $9 billion below 2008 levels. These cuts have forced public colleges to compromise the quality of their academic programming by reducing faculty and limiting the number of courses available. But the problem traces back to well before the Great Recession, as public colleges and universities have long struggled to obtain adequate funding.

That could, in part, be attributable to the fact that public higher education isn’t as integral to the country’s DNA as it is to that of other countries in the West. The American higher-education system began in the 1600s as a network of Christian institutions reserved for the elite, and the creation of policies in the early 1800s asserting colleges’ freedom from governmental intervention helped solidify the notion that higher learning was a private enterprise. Public universities only started opening en masse in the 1860s, when the federal government set aside resources that allowed for the creation of the nation’s land-grant colleges.