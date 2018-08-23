The grants, which amount to $1.1 billion, are called Student Support and Academic Enrichment grants—Title IV is the shorthand for them—and they provide education funding to states for three categories of initiatives: “well-rounded education,” “safe and healthy students,” and “effective use of technology.” It’s the most flexible part of ESSA because states are able to define what those things mean and determine the best ways to achieve those goals—the federal government just has to sign off. To receive the funds, states have to submit an application to the Education Department, and once the state application is approved, districts apply for that funding from the state.

The proposal DeVos is reportedly mulling would allow the applications for funding to include firearms purchases and still be approved. States would likely have to include such a request in the safe-and-healthy-students category—which has to equal at least 20 percent of a district’s allocation.

The Education Department lists several examples of what it means to promote safe and healthy schools, including suicide and bullying prevention, child-sexual-abuse awareness and prevention, and drug and violence prevention. It doesn’t explicitly include guns. But the law doesn’t explicitly say the funds can’t be used for guns. According to Education Week, the issue was first raised in a letter from Texas officials who inquired about whether the grants could be used for firearms purchases. (Texas is one of the states that allows school districts to arm staff.)

It’s a loophole that the original architects of ESSA had not been thinking about when they wrote the legislation. Several congressional aides whom I’ve spoken with said the news caught them off guard.

“I am certain that Congress never intended—or even imagined—the Education Department would use Title IV funds to buy guns for school teachers,” Representative Bobby Scott, a Democrat from Virginia who is the ranking member on the House Education Committee, said in a statement. “However, even if there is confusion about Title IV’s flexibility regarding school safety, Congress made our position clear when we provided funds for school safety and violence prevention in the aftermath of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.” The bipartisan STOP School Violence Act passed the House, 407–10, and the bill clearly stated that the extra funding could not be used to arm teachers.

Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee and the chair of the Senate Education Committee, also played a major role in crafting ESSA. “I’m not a fan of arming teachers,” the former governor of Tennessee and U.S. secretary of education, told me in a statement. But the senator didn’t seem to rule out the idea that states could choose to do so if they wanted. “The safe-schools block grant for many years has allowed states to make the decision about how to use those federal dollars to make schools safer for children.”