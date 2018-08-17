But beyond simply making it easier to pursue a career in medicine, perhaps removing at least a portion of the debt associated with medical school—the median debt of a student graduating from a private medical school is more than $200,000—will also allow students to chase less lucrative yet socially important fields of medicine. And if other institutions follow NYU’s lead, that may help put a dent in the dearth of diversity in a field where a little over eight percent of physicians are black and less than seven percent are Latino.

“Tuition-free medical education goes beyond the merit and financial scholarships, and debt cancellations that other academic centers have traditionally favored,” Rafael Rivera, associate dean for admissions and financial aid at the medical school, said in a statement. “More importantly,” he continued, “it addresses both physician shortages and diversity.”

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the United States is on track to have a shortage of up to 120,000 doctors by 2030. Up to 49,000 of that shortfall will be in the realm of primary care physicians—typically the first doctors that patients see when they know something is wrong but aren’t exactly sure what, or when they need a routine check-up. Primary care work, however, pays far less than many other specialties. A recent survey showed that, on average, primary care physicians make around $100,000 less than specialists each year—the average salary hovers around $223,000, though family doctors and primary care physicians can make slightly more in rural areas.

Even though some doctors may choose to work in rural areas—where they could make more money—to help chop away at their educational debt, the areas still have a great need for more doctors. And, since 2010, there have been 87 rural hospital closures.

The number of graduating medical students who say they plan to care for “an underserved population,” according to a AAMC survey, has increased seven percentage points over the last four years to 34.7 percent. (Though that percentage dropped to 26.4 when the question become “Do you plan to work primarily in an underserved area.”) But research has shown that students with higher debt than their peers at their institution were less likely to practice in underserved locations—and, on top of that, they are less likely to become primary care doctors, often shirking the first-alert field for more lucrative specialities, such as orthopedic surgery or cardiology.

One school’s decision to offer free tuition won’t fix the primary care crisis, of course, but if other institutions follow suit, some of those students who might have made different career calculations just to pay off their debt might have the freedom to instead go where they’re needed most.

