Participants begin a 10-day trek to the nation's capital in August 2017 as part of "Charlottesville to D.C: The March to Confront White Supremacy."

Last summer, Charlottesville, Virginia, became the site of a multi-day white-supremacist march and rally that left one woman, a counter-protester, dead, setting off a wave of emotions and accusations that shook the city and the country.

Charlottesville has still not come to terms with that event, said Melody Barnes, former President Barack Obama’s chief domestic policy adviser, late Monday afternoon at the Aspen Ideas Festival, which is co-hosted by the Aspen Institute and The Atlantic. “The trauma that you can feel and hear in conversations [today suggest that] Charlottesville has not moved forward,” Barnes said.

And that will be tough to do, Barnes said, given the deep racial divisions that characterize the city. The University of Virginia (UCA), which has strived in recent years to improve access and inclusion for students of color, remains one of the country’s least socioeconomically diverse public universities. UVA, of course, was built by slaves. And the school’s founder, and the city’s most famous resident—Thomas Jefferson—enslaved more than 600 men, women, and children.

Charlottesville faces racial divides that go way beyond its history and the university. The city’s K-12 schools, Barnes noted, comprise one of the most unequal public-education systems in the country: One 2016 study by Stanford researchers found notably large black-white educational disparities in the city. An article in The Atlantic concluded this outcome to be symptomatic of a phenomenon that it described as the “college-town achievement gap.”