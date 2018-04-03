One demand of the striking Oklahoma teachers has gotten a lot of attention: They want higher salaries. Superficially that demand may seem like a somewhat selfish concern—a question of their own bank accounts, not students’ needs. But the teachers’ complaints go far beyond compensation, and when viewed in the context of their other demands, it’s clear that the strike gets at the heart of some of the biggest issues facing America’s children: access to effective teachers, high-quality learning materials, and modern facilities. Related Stories The Ripple Effect of the West Virginia Teachers' Victory

West Virginia's Teachers Are Not Satisfied Thousands of teachers returned to the picket lines on Tuesday in their effort to secure more education funding from state legislators, forcing the cancellation of classes for public-school students in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The picketing marked the continuation of a strike that kicked off on Monday, when tens of thousands of educators in about a third of the Oklahoma’s school districts walked out, affecting 300,000 of the state’s 500,000 students. The Oklahoma legislature last week passed a bill raising teacher salaries by $6,000 on average and restoring education funding by $50 million, but educators say it’s not enough given the cuts they’ve contended with in recent years. They are asking for $10,000 more per teacher over the next several years and $200 million in restored education funding. The legislature had been cutting education spending for years, with the amount of per-student funding dropping by nearly 30 percent (when adjusted for inflation) over the past decade, according to the liberal Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Oklahoma leads the nation in inflation-adjusted cuts to education funding since the 2008 recession.

The situation has gotten so bad that schools have suffered from chronic textbook shortages and dilapidated facilities; some news coverage has recounted stories of severely outdated, damaged teaching materials and school buildings whose broken heating systems leave students shivering in the winter. Alexia Campbell, a reporter at Vox, tweeted photos showing deteriorated textbooks. Many districts have had to shorten their weeks to four days because they can’t keep campuses running all five days. “Why are we here today?” one teacher, Dionne Liebl, asked a crowd gathered at the Oklahoma City capitol on Monday, according to CNN. “We are here today because our schools, our children need us.” The Oklahoma teachers’ strike has a lot in common with an earlier strike last month in West Virginia, where classrooms across all of its 55 counties were shuttered for nine school days. Like West Virginia’s teachers, educators in Oklahoma are demanding higher pay and better benefits—but they’re also similarly driven by an underlying mission to improve the quality of public education offered in their state. That latter goal is key to understanding the Oklahoma teachers’ walkout—which, at least for some districts, is poised to last at least a few more days—as well as that in West Virginia. In these states (and potentially others yet to come), a strike may be the most effective pathway for securing more investment in public schools and creating educational equity.