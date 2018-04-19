It doesn’t take much to run a survey on the website Pollfish. An email address, a title for the survey, a couple of target-demographic details, and $400 dollars—which buys 400 responses—is all that’s needed. These are the types of surveys that produced the sometimes jarring findings published by the Student Loan Report, a website that was founded in 2016 as “a source for news on the student loan industry, financial aid, and scholarships.” Based in part on those findings, the website’s founder, Drew Cloud, built a public profile. He wrote columns in local newspapers advising those who had taken out student loans on how to manage their debt. The surveys the site conducted were cited in major news outlets, such as The Washington Post, Fortune, and CNBC—so too was Cloud himself. Mic linked to the site in an article about student loan myths. It all seemed pretty normal, except for one thing: In a digital-age twist, Cloud wasn’t real.

According to a report published earlier this week by The Chronicle of Higher Education, Cloud is a pseudonym that a collection of people who founded LendEDU—a platform that helps borrowers apply to refinance their students loans—used to write posts on, and communicate with journalists on behalf of, Student Loan Report. Even as Cloud was cited in news stories, Student Loan Report never disclosed that it was run by LendEDU. (Had LendEDU offered any one of its real staffers as a source instead of Cloud, the connection between it and Student Loan Report would have likely been discovered.) What did LendEDU, which purports to have been created to “offer transparency in the student-loan market,” have to gain from this set-up? The company makes money when people use it to apply for financial products, or are approved for them, including refinancing their student loans, so it makes sense that it would be to the company’s advantage to promote the idea in the media that refinancing is the “best thing” for certain people. This isn't an inherently troubling message—for many people, refinancing is indeed the right move—but the promotional approach was less than forthcoming. Most companies of course want to get their promotional messages across to the public, but the student-loan industry in particular is one that has a large—and anxious—ready-made audience, many members of which regularly turn to media reports for reliable, objective advice. Oftentimes, people are unaware of their options, including plans like income-driven repayment, which adjusts one’s loan payments based on how much money one makes. The opaque process of managing student debt can be confusing, and LendEDU’s strategy seized upon that confusion to encourage people to consider courses of action, including refinancing, that would make the company money.