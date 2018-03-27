A former Michigan State University dean—and the former supervisor to the serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar—is now facing his own set of sexual-harassment accusations. William Strampel, who served as dean of the university’s College of Osteopathic Medicine until December 2017, allegedly sexually harassed four MSU students and stored pornography on his university-issued computer, according to a court affidavit. Strampel, who stepped down as dean citing “medical reasons,” was arrested Monday night on four charges including criminal sexual conduct and willful neglect of duty. The latter charge focuses on Strampel’s obligations as a public-university administrator who oversaw Nassar and allowed him to continue seeing patients even while he was the subject of a Title IX investigation into accusations that he had assaulted a female student. Nassar, the former MSU sports doctor, was in January sentenced to up to 275 years in prison for molesting dozens of young female athletes over his decades-long career. Strampel had been named as a defendant in earlier civil lawsuits against MSU contending the university failed to protect Nassar’s victims. Strampel, who was arraigned by video on Tuesday, is denying the charges, according to news reports.

The new revelations help explain how sexual harassment can fester at higher-education institutions like MSU. Rarely do acts of sexual assault happen in isolation; they proliferate, as The Atlantic contributing writer Marianne Cooper has pointed out, in part because such institutions tend to be “male dominated, super hierarchical, and forgiving when it comes to bad behavior.” To have one harasser in charge of another is a particularly extreme version of this dynamic, practically guaranteeing that harassment will last. The court affidavit alleges that Strampel leered at and groped at least two students and made sexually suggestive comments to at least four. Investigators in February uncovered roughly 50 photos of “bare vaginas, nude and semi-nude women, sex toys, and pornography”—many of them apparently “selfies” of female MSU students, according to the affidavit. Also uncovered on Strampel’s computer: a video of Nassar performing a “treatment” on a young female patient. One of the questions that has lingered since Nassar’s high-profile sentencing hearing: How did the one-time USA Gymnastics doctor get away with molesting young female athletes for so long? It’s clear that a lack of accountability at MSU is largely to blame, and the allegations against Strampel offer the latest clue as to exactly how accountability crumbled when it came to punishing Nassar. One victim is cited in the affidavit as saying she “was not surprised Nassar had been able to victimize so many women under the supervision of Strampel.”