In the aftermath of a school shooting, one question always stands out: Why did he—it’s almost always a he—do it? Such events, and their male perpetrators, draw attention to an awful truth lurking behind the “crazy” outbursts: Male violence isn’t a one-off, anomalous occurrence, but one more event in a steady drone of violence in homes, schools, and neighborhoods. In 2014, the criminologist Adam Lankford of the University of Alabama examined a database of mass killings occurring between 2006 and 2012. Of the 308 killers, 94 percent were male. Separately, Mother Jones compiled a list from 1982 through today; in 2014 they found that of 93 shooters, 97 percent were male. In other violence categories, boys have higher rates of assault than girls and suffer higher rates of injury from assault. They are more likely to report being in a fight in the last year and far more likely to be homicide victims. In fact, homicide has become the leading cause of death for young African American males.

Another display of male violence recently received public attention. One week before the Parkland massacre, photos of a woman with a black eye—allegedly the result of abuse by her then-husband, a senior White House staffer who’s since resigned—were circulated across social media and news outlets. As with mass shootings, violence directed toward an intimate partner is more commonly perpetrated by males. The bottom line is that interpersonal violence of all kinds is largely a male phenomenon. Whether it is physical bullying, fighting, or more severe forms of violence, boys account for a disproportionate amount of both perpetrators and victims. Like wallpaper, violence has become an unfortunate backdrop to contemporary life. But its drone cannot be completely ignored. I went to Charleston, South Carolina, to view the eclipse last summer, enjoying my first visit to a lovely town with a rich history, and stayed just around the corner from the Emanuel AME Church. Each time I walked past this historic place of worship my mind involuntarily conjured images of Dylann Roof climbing its stairs and entering its open doors to sit, smiling wanly at the welcoming congregants, biding his time. Why are men—young men with their whole lives before them—so pulled toward violence? In the New York Times, the comedian Michael Ian Black pondered the connection between such flare-ups of male violence and how boys are being “left behind … trapped in the same suffocating, outdated model of masculinity.” Feeling desperate and frustrated, males have “only two choices: withdrawal or rage,” he wrote.

Boys’ relationship with violence begins as early as childhood. The Stanford scholar Judy Chu, whose work has focused on males’ psychosocial development, conducted a study in which she embedded with a small group of 4-year-old boys from largely affluent families at a co-ed independent school outside of Boston, interviewing and observing them for two years. In her 2014 book based on the study, When Boys Become Boys, Chu admits that despite being the mother of a son, “I didn’t know what to make of the boys’ rowdy, rambunctious, and seemingly aggressive behavior.” She tried to build trust and forge a relationship with each boy. But one would mimic a gun with his hand and pretend to shoot her each time she looked at him. She couldn’t help herself: Every time that happened, she would turn her eyes away, unsure how to respond. Chu realized that her involuntary reaction to the boy’s aggressive play might create a barrier to his connecting with her, and she tried to relax and “enter” his world. Shortly after the first incident, as she was reading to another child in the corner of the classroom, the boy-shooter approached her and again aimed and pulled the trigger on her. This time, in an effort to engage with him, Chu responded “by smiling and shooting back at him.” But the boy corrected her: When he shoots her, she is supposed to fall dead. In the first year of her study, the boys proved to be nimble in their relationships: attentive, direct, authentic, empathic. But by the second year, Chu witnessed how each, in his own way, had realized that performing conventional types of masculinity was now the only way to satisfy the “hidden” requirement to fit himself into societal norms. The boys asserted these manly bona fides by favoring toys stereotypically designed for boys, carefully distancing themselves from girls in their play and dress, and adopting attitudes of toughness and stoicism. The same boys who would sit in Chu’s lap or play with her hair with carefree abandon would also strut around the classroom, try out badass personas, and gang up on others. By age 6, these changes in their public behavior, which Chu regarded as examples of “resistance for survival,” had the effect of masking their authentic selves from the world.

According to Michael Kaufman, an author and gender-equality advocate whose work focuses on boys and men, three strands weave together to form the fabric of male violence: violence toward women, violence toward others, and violence toward themselves. In the sense that many mass shootings end with the assailant turning his gun on himself, these events represent, in the view of the sociologists Rachel Kalish and Michael Kimmel, “suicide-by-mass murder.” Their notion underscores the connection between hurting others and hurting oneself: Hurt people hurt people. In Chu’s study, the top dog in the male hierarchy, the boy willing to go furthest in swagger and tough talk, urged the other boys to form “the Mean Team” and “to bother people”—specifically the girls. The boys, despite inner doubts, felt pressured to participate once their leader insisted. His “aggressive behavior and tendency to bully his peers made him a force to be reckoned with,” Chu noted. To keep their place in the group, and to avoid being targeted, humiliated or excluded, the other boys joined the Mean Team and took up its values. Social scientists have known for decades that trajectories toward violence begin early in a boy’s life. The Commission on Violence and Youth of the American Psychological Association confirmed in their 1994 report, Reason to Hope, that patterns of violence, once established in childhood, endure well into adulthood. The Stanford psychologist Albert Bandura wrote, “People are not born with preformed repertoires of aggressive behavior. They must learn them.”

Like Chu, parents and others routinely observe young boys being schooled in aggression and violence. Sometimes I stand at the edges of a school playground alongside teachers and other adults and we watch the boys, unleashed from desk duty, going wild. They jump on each other, compete with each other, push each other around. It’s mostly always in high-natured exuberance and fun, but often an argument erupts, a boy gets angry for some reason, loses it, and someone gets hurt. High-natured play, even when tempers flare, is neither unusual nor is it really a problem. But unfortunately, neither the boy who lashes out in anger nor the one on the receiving end is likely to have sufficient opportunity to recover fully from the conflict. Social conventions impel boys to move on, be strong, suck it up. And most boys find no one willing or able to listen to their upsets anyway. Instead, they resolve hurt feelings with a default strategy: They distance themselves from their upsets. On the outside boys put on a mask; on the inside, many lose touch with their emotions and, in the words of the British writer George Orwell, “grow to fit” the masks they wear. In this way, boys’ experiences of aggression and force develop into interpersonal habits. Over time they become, in Chu’s words, “cynical” and “sober,” less “exuberant” and more “discontented” as they age. Related Story The Parkland Students Aren't Going Away The good news, however, is that times are changing and boyhood, so tied to what society has thought it requires of males, is likely to change as well. The psychologist Jean Twenge researched iGen’ers, whose cell phones are virtual extensions of their voices and minds, and found that they were headed toward what she described in The Atlantic last year as “the worst mental-health crisis in decades.” In a piece in the New York Times Magazine last Fall, the Emerson College professor and writer Benoit Denizet-Lewis described a new age of anxiety afflicting teenagers, due in part, it seems, to the use of technology. Under such conditions, it is not surprising that young men are responding with reordered priorities. Reporting on the results of a “masculinity audit” in the U.K., Rachel Moss noted that 18-29-year-old males “view their mental health as more important than their physical health.” When I meet with high-school boys, I notice how different they are from my generation, that what they face as males is far from my experience. The boyhood that for generations looked like the one Chu described is receding in the rearview mirror. At a time when researchers like Stephanie Coontz and David Autor report fewer millennial women interested in traditional forms of marriage, even to have children, younger men are looking forward, not back. The sociologist Michael Kimmel, in his recent book, Angry White Men, suggested that young fathers who spend more time with their children, some even choosing to be stay-at-home dads, represent something more than simply wanting better work-family balance. Their choices suggest that there are new possibilities for men.