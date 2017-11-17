I graduated from high school six weeks after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. My parents—with whom my older brother and I had emigrated from Berlin five and a half years earlier—wanted me to enroll in Queens College, one of New York City’s tuition-free schools. But high school had been too much of a bore for me. Although I earned good grades, easily making the honor roll every term, I had no taste for more of the same. Being certain that sooner or later I would be subject to the military draft, I found work in a mechanical laboratory as a toolmaker’s apprentice. Perspectives on American life, informed by military service

Then, in April 1943, the army sent me its greetings—even before I became an American citizen and even though I was, technically, still an enemy alien. The army expedited my naturalization two months after I was inducted. My first 18 months of military service were uninspiring. Donning the uniform did not fill me with pride, nor did the experience alter my perspective on life. What basic training had taught me was that the best way to get by was to stay out of sight. The army, more than the other branches of the military, was undergoing a massive expansion in a short time. Too many of its newly minted officers were apt to assert their military status by yelling commands and threatening any laggards instead of leading by example. This was particularly true of the infantry, in which I, along with thousands of others, landed when the army abruptly canceled the "specialized training" I was undergoing. It wasn't until I ended up in an unanticipated assignment that my reorientation—the gradual emergence of a new and powerful view on higher education—got its first boost. After shipping to Europe as a soldier of the 78th infantry division—thankfully too late for the Normandy landing and the bitter fighting in the weeks after, but in time to face off against Germany's last desperate offense, the Battle of the Bulge—I was unexpectedly called to division headquarters to be interviewed for possible reassignment to the Counter Intelligence Corps (CIC). The captain in command of the detachment had combed the division personnel files for German-speakers to fill slots deliberately left unfilled. As a native German speaker and refugee from Nazi persecution, I more than met his requirements. Following my transfer, I served as a "special agent" attached to my old regiment but most of the time at a safe distance from the front line where the actual fighting took place.

For me, the new assignment presented a real challenge, in part because I hadn’t received instruction on intelligence practices and such relevant subjects as the German order of battle. I had left Germany at age 12, and although I read and remembered a good deal about the country under Nazi rule, that knowledge was getting stale and did not extend to conditions during the war years. Fortunately, the relatively quiescent months before the Allied push across the Rhine allowed me to spend time interviewing locals of varying political persuasions—from committed Nazis to an ex-inmate of a concentration camp—in the edge of Germany we were occupying. Once we crossed the Rhine and advanced into the German heartland, our mission became more focused. Though the German armed forces, except for isolated pockets of resistance, were clearly disintegrating, we were officially alerted to the likelihood of continued warfare. Accordingly, my detachment expanded its mission: all males—soldiers and others of military serviceable age, no matter where encountered or whether in uniform—were to be taken prisoner unless they had persuasive evidence of either having been exempted or discharged from military service. Anyone without such proof was considered a potential guerilla. A sweep of the countryside would yield scores of German “civilians,” among them soldiers who had simply shed their uniform or party activists suspected of organizing a resistance usually with cover stories that I had to break. Not only did I become very adept at this task, but it also gave me some great insights into postwar German mentalities—insights that would later inspire me to revisit my views on higher education.