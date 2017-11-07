Students of color are speaking out about the hardship of being enrolled at institutions with titles that honor histories of racial discrimination.

For decades, students at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas, have sung their alma mater at pep rallies, assemblies, sporting events, and other functions. Robert E. Lee we raise our voice in praise of your name

May honor and glory e'er guide you to fame.

…

And so the times will not divide us for united we'll be

Our Memories will bind us to Robert E. Lee. But not everyone cherishes the song. Joralen Mauldin, 16, a black junior at Lee, read the lyrics her freshman year and cringed. “It’s kind of like an unspoken rule for black students … [we] don't like the song because you know that it's honoring General Lee,” she said. “A lot of black students … don’t [memorize] the words.” Mauldin, a member of the high school’s drill team, has relegated the song to background noise and learned to tune out the verses. A school building named after the Confederate general, though, is harder to ignore. “It makes me … upset and uncomfortable,” she said. “I feel like I'm being transported back in time to when it was okay to be openly racist.”

The legacy of the Confederacy (the Southern states that fought against the Northern states in the Civil War) has long been a source of conflict across the U.S., pitting those who claim pride in the South’s history against those who see a remnant of white supremacy and racial oppression. In the aftermath of the 2015 massacre of nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, and the convicted shooter’s celebration of Confederate imagery, public attention turned to monuments of Confederate generals in public spaces. The debate was reignited this past August when white supremacists descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee in a city park, resulting in violent clashes and a young woman’s death. With these tragedies, public schools across the country named after Confederate leaders came under increased scrutiny. Yet the implications—socially, emotionally, and academically—for black students who attend public schools emblazoned with the names of Confederate leaders have gone largely unexamined. “It just makes me feel like what am I doing at this school? This isn't really the place for me.” A 2016 report from the Southern Poverty Law Center on public symbols of the Confederacy documented at least 109 public schools in 15 states named after Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, J.E.B. Stuart, or other Confederate generals and icons. Notably, many of those schools had sizable black-student populations. According to SPLC data, black students were the majority at one-fourth of the schools (27), and black students made up over 90 percent of enrollment at 10 of them. Still, the data in this report don’t cover the extent of the issue. After asking readers to supplement the SPLC’s analysis, The Texas Tribune uncovered more Confederate-branded schools in the state.

For Mauldin, her school’s name brings embarrassment and shame. “My high school diploma will say Robert E. Lee on it. Is that something that I want to proudly display around my family and friends in the future?" she said. It also creates tension with white classmates who wear Confederate clothing to signify school spirit. While some of her white peers see the Confederate era as a noble part of their heritage, she finds it all unsettling: “A lot of them [say] It’s our history … y'all really shouldn't care about it. It's just a school name, but it's what that school name stands for … It just makes me feel like what am I doing at this school? This isn't really the place for me.” The names of school buildings—and the effect on racial identity and self-esteem—raise compelling concerns, said Ashley Woodson, an assistant professor in the College of Education at the University of Missouri. While research showing a direct relationship between Confederate-named schools and student performance is limited, Woodson said studies on psychological factors that influence black-student achievement—as well as work on the academic motivations of black youth—point to some broad conclusions. “The school name becomes one of those subtle messages that communicate to young black kids … that you don't matter.” Woodson explained that historical narratives that omit black contributions, and negative imagery that misrepresents black culture and experiences, can inform how youth understand their community and themselves. As students reach a stage of awareness—growing in their consciousness of racial issues and understanding of history—young people will often start to interrogate the limitations of the symbolism that surrounds their school, and chafe at the person the school is named after. “Students begin to [ask], We understand that this was part of our history, but is it necessarily part of our future? What are we celebrating about this person? I think the school name becomes one of those subtle messages that communicate to young black kids … that you don't matter,” Woodson said.

And even the youngest students can make those connections. Black students at Benjamin G. Orr Elementary School in Washington, D.C., discovered two years ago through a research project that their school’s namesake in July 1801 leased an enslaved man to soon-to-be-president James Madison. Built in 1902, Orr was founded as an all-white school in the district’s segregated Fairlawn neighborhood. Today, Orr Elementary is nearly entirely black—and students are currently petitioning to “remove the slaver’s name.” Similarly, a strong majority of students (61 percent) at John B. Hood Middle School voted last year after studying Civil War history to remove the Confederate name from their Dallas school. The principal polled the student body, all of whom are black or Hispanic, after some youngsters questioned the name and its relevance. The Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees subsequently renamed the school Piedmont Global Academy. “What philosophies and ideologies are we [prioritizing] when we rely on holding onto history?” And in Jackson, Mississippi, Davis IB Elementary School will gain a new moniker next school year—ditching Confederate President Jefferson Davis for America’s first black president Barack Obama. The new name was the overwhelming choice of students at the school, which has a 98 percent black-student enrollment rate. According to Woodson, these cases show how youth in predominantly black schools are reclaiming their sense of belonging. “My research suggests that any racist symbol is a detriment to the wholeness and development of young people as civic agents,” she said. Discarding Confederate names might be purely symbolic, she argued, but “even in those symbolic victories [being] able to remove a reminder of the explicit and legally supported subordination of your community … is very powerful.”