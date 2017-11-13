Americans are skeptical of automation technologies taking over highly interactive tasks. But perhaps humanity is being hyped up too much—and that could create surprising challenges for job-retention efforts.

In a recent report, the Pew Research Center found that Americans are more worried than they are enthusiastic about automation technologies when it comes to tasks that rely on qualities thought to be unique to humans, such as empathy. They’re concerned that, in lacking certain sensibilities, robots are fundamentally limited in their ability to replace humans at those jobs; they don’t, according to the report, trust “technological decision-making.” Related Story Politicians Aren’t Talking About the Biggest Challenge to the Labor Market This skepticism tends to steer people away from using those technologies. Just under 60 percent of respondents said they wouldn’t ride in a driverless car (in part because they’re worried about ceding control over to machines) or use a robot caregiver (in part because there is no human touch or interaction). Seventy-six percent said they wouldn’t apply for a job that uses a computer program to select applicants, either. But if being “human” means making thoughtful decisions and having strong interpersonal skills, as survey respondents indicated, how “human” are humans? It turns out that the inclination to exalt human qualities might be misguided—and that robots might actually be preferable in certain jobs that count on those qualities. If that’s indeed the case, education and training programs will have to take an honest look at how great humans actually are—lest fears of robots taking over become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Human drivers don’t seem all that “human” when it comes to thoughtful decision-making. Federal fatal-crash data show that despite reductions in the number of deaths due to distracted or drowsy driving, those related to other reckless behaviors—including speeding, alcohol impairment, and not wearing seatbelts—have continued to increase. Roughly 37,000 of last year’s fatal crashes were attributed to poor decision-making. Humans aren’t necessarily better than robots at caregiving, either. The American Psychological Association in 2012 estimated that 4 million older Americans—or about 10 percent of the country’s elderly population—are victims of physical, psychological, or other forms of abuse and neglect by their caregivers, and that figure excludes undetected cases. Nor do they inherently excel at interpersonal skills. Humans incessantly use “strategic emotions”—emotions that don’t necessarily reflect how they actually feel—to achieve social goals, protect themselves from perceived threats, take advantage of people, and adhere to work-environment rules. Strategic emotions can help relationships but, if they’re detectable, they can harm them, too. As an example, Jonathan Gratch, the director of emotion and virtual human research at the University of Southern California’s Institute for Creative Technologies, pointed to customer-service representatives, who tend to follow a script when speaking with people. Because they rarely express genuine emotions, they aren’t, according to Gratch, “really being human.” In fact, these rules surrounding professional conduct make it easier to program machines to do that sort of work, especially when Siri and Alexa are already collecting data on how people talk, such as their intonations and speech patterns. “There’s this digital trace you can treat as data,” he said, referring to the scripts on which customer-service reps rely, “and machines learn to mimic what people do in those tasks.”