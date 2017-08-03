In a field known nationally for low pay and high turnover, Mile High’s staffing struggles are hardly unique. What’s more unusual is the organization’s decision to address the problem with a formal in-house training. It’s a move that illustrates the anxiety providers face in finding high-quality staff and the gaps that exist in the state’s early-childhood worker pipeline. Over the next three years, a new state early-childhood-workforce plan aims to fill some of those holes, in part through alternative pathways like the training offered by Mile High. But experts agree the task is formidable. In Colorado, the dearth of well-trained child-care and preschool teachers has worsened in recent years even as evidence mounts that quality caregivers play a critical role in setting kids up for long-term success. Christi Chadwick, who heads the Transforming Colorado’s Early Childhood Workforce project at the nonprofit Early Milestones Colorado, said the state’s population growth, stagnant wages in the field, and more demanding worker qualification have exacerbated the problem. It’s particularly acute for community child-care providers, which can’t usually pay preschool teachers as much as school districts do. “The compensation is a challenge,” Chadwick said. “If we’re going to ever professionalize the field, we have to think of how we have our teachers on par with those in elementary education.” Experts say many child-care workers back into the profession—following a twisting path that may not include any formal training on how to work with little kids. “I felt like I really didn’t know anything. I didn’t want to be making mistakes or doing anything wrong.” Some come in with only high-school diplomas, some with associates degrees, and some with bachelor’s degrees, though often in unrelated subjects.

Take Muna, a 24-year-old participant in the recent Mile High training. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international affairs from the University of Colorado Boulder and has held jobs working with adult refugees and teaching high-school girls in Saudi Arabia. Until eight months ago when she became a staff aide at Mile High’s center in the Lowry neighborhood, Muna had never worked with young children. Staff aides are entry-level workers who make about $12 an hour. They allow Mile High to meet staff-child ratio requirements, but under state rules, can’t be left alone with children. Muna, who asked that her last name not be used, is exactly the kind of person Harris wants to nudge up the career ladder with the new training program. “We want to push them out of staff aide. We want them to be teacher assistants,” Harris said, noting that a pay bump comes with the promotion. Mile High is among a variety of organizations that offer the training, which leads to a credential called the Child Development Associate. Mile High staff can take the course for free as long as they commit to stay for a year. Employees at other Denver-area centers can participate for a fee. Harris said one of Mile High’s next steps will be to offer the training in Spanish. For Muna, the course was mainly a way to learn the ropes of a profession she’s found both fulfilling and unfamiliar. “I felt like I really didn’t know anything,” she said. “I didn’t want to be making mistakes or doing anything wrong.”