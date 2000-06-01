The enforcement unit was formed by the Obama administration in February of 2016 in an effort to more efficiently and effectively respond to the types of allegations DeVry has faced, including claims from students requesting that their loans be discharged through what’s known as borrower defense. “Let me be clear,” former Education Secretary John King said at the time of the unit’s creation, “schools looking to cheat students and taxpayers will be held accountable.” While the enforcement unit is designed to stamp out illicit practices at all kinds of higher-education institutions, including nonprofit and public ones, it was expected to focus on for-profit institutions given their disproportionate tendency to engage in such practices. The Trump administration has made a systematic effort to undo Obama-era initiatives, particularly those that sought to ramp up regulation of private institutions. It’s long been expected that Trump would target policies pertaining to for-profit colleges—in fact, several for-profit institutions, including DeVry, saw a noticeable bump in their stock values the day after the election. A few months ago, the Education Department moved to delay implementation of the borrower-defense rule—a development that prompted attorneys general for well over a dozen states to sue Secretary Betsy DeVos. “This can definitely be seen as further evidence of the Trump administration, and DeVos in particular, [practicing] favoritism toward for-profit entities and for-profit education, which is a move away from [higher education’s] historic mission … of being a nonprofit that reinvests in its entities,” said Linda DeAngelo, an assistant professor of higher education at the University of Pittsburgh who has conducted research on for-profit colleges. (While DeAngelo argued that, taken in aggregate, for-profit colleges are problematic because of their tendency toward predatory practices, she has also found a range of outcomes among students enrolled at such institutions. “Students can sometimes have very good experiences even in bad environments,” she said.) “It’s a pick out of nowhere.” In a press release sent out Thursday, the Education Department confirmed Schmoke’s hiring as part of a larger announcement that it will be expanding its focus on enforcement and consumer protections. A. Wayne Johnson, the chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office, in a statement said he’s intent on preventing “bad actors” from harming students, parents, borrowers, and taxpayers. “We will enforce what is right for students at every turn of their student aid life cycle,” he said. And if the office, through its enforcement unit, determines that a higher-education institution is out of compliance, it will either bring that institution into compliance or revoke its access to federal student aid.

Steve Gunderson, the president and CEO of Career Education Colleges and Universities (CECU), a trade organization that represents for-profit colleges, emphasized that, under DeVos, “the department is incredibly committed to two things: no questions of ethical misconduct by their staff and adhering to the letter of what is the right process” for enforcement. It has strict protocols in place to prevent conflicts of interest—if only because it knows opponents will go after it if it ever transgresses ethical and legal norms. For example, according to Gunderson, the department ensured that Robert Eitel—a lawyer for the for-profit-college company Bridgepoint Education Inc. who was tapped earlier this year to serve as a special assistant to DeVos—recused himself from conversations in which he had a conflict of interest. And today, Gunderson said, the for-profit sector is much more careful than it has been in the past about the kind of people it admits and enrolls to ensure students are set up to succeed rather than fail. At last year’s annual CECU summit for CEOs, which happened a week after the election, “there wasn’t even a debate among the 50 CEOs in the room when they said, ‘We are never going back to where we were,’” he said. But Schmoke’s hiring was quickly seized on by critics of the administration as a harbinger of a for-profit-college renaissance in which such institutions are no longer held accountable—or are held less accountable—by the federal government for ensuring students get the education they signed up for. “The Trump administration is turning the Education Department from a defender of students and taxpayers to an accomplice in the fraudulent and predatory practices of for-profit schools,” argued California Representative Mark Takano in a statement. “This hire is just the latest indication that President Trump and Secretary DeVos are putting the profit margins of for-profit companies over the interests of students.”