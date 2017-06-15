The School Where War and Persecution are Familiar Subjects RJ Wolcott | Lansing State Journal [Nasim] Mohammad left school in the fourth grade. It was around the time that the Taliban took power in Ghazni Province, his home. He wanted to keep his mother safe, to be her guardian. ... He’s 32 now. He fled Afghanistan for a refugee camp in Indonesia, where he stayed for three years. He arrived in Lansing last spring, on a Thursday at the end of May. Which is how he came to be seated among a dozen students in the basement of Lansing’s First Presbyterian Church. ... The [students] are from Somalia, Congo, Afghanistan, and 13 other countries: adult refugees and immigrants who are too old to go into the public-school system, but held back by the lack of a high-school degree. * * * How Boston Is Making Summer School Cool Max Larkin | WBUR Educators have a phrase for the way summer school has historically worked: “drill-and-kill.”

Administrators at Boston Public Schools say they’re still partly stuck in that model: Some students who didn’t master material during the year are still caught up with five weeks of rote learning in stifling classrooms. ... But city officials are trying to fix that, by re-envisioning summer school as something that high-need students won’t want to skip. Starting this summer, the city will engage more than 2,000 K-8 students—and their teachers—in programs that combine summer learning with a wide array of enrichment opportunities, from science camp to sailing. * * * How Betsy DeVos Could Break Up the Charter-School Coalition Molly Hensley-Clancy | Buzzfeed [On Tuesday, Education Secretary Betsy] DeVos spoke [to charter-school advocates about] the need to ensure that poor students had the ability to attend not just charter schools, but private schools, too—just as her son had done. It was a heavy allusion to the necessity of a voucher system—one that would allow families to use taxpayer money to pay for private and religious schools. But vouchers have long been considered politically toxic for many in the charter-school movement, who are already wondering how closely their schools—attended primarily by low-income, black, and Latino students—should link their fortunes to those of the Trump administration. * * * The Adventures of Literacy Pig Cara Giaimo | Atlas Obscura Children’s literature is full of pigs. There’s Wilbur, the relatable runt who makes interspecies friends in Charlotte’s Web. There’s Babe, who learns to herd sheep with kindness. And don’t forget Olivia, who has had a whole series of picture book adventures in her signature red dress.