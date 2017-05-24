By 2021, if New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gets his way, a hedge-fund manager with a seven-figure salary would pay the same amount to send his 3-year-old daughter to preschool as a single mom working as a cashier would pay for hers: nothing. Last month, de Blasio announced his plan to provide free preschool for the city’s 3-year-olds, adding to the already robust Pre-K for All program that provides education for 4-year-olds in New York. Increasing the availability and affordability of early-childhood education has bipartisan support; universal programs already exist across the country, and six in 10 Americans agree pre-k should be free for everyone. But simply expanding access isn’t enough to help children—especially male children. Attending a low-quality childcare program has deleterious effects on boys, so much so that the children would have been better off staying home. According to a new working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research co-authored by the economists Jorge Luis Garcia, James Heckman, and Anna Ziff of the University of Chicago, it is the quality of the childcare, not simply the presence of it, that matters. Relying on data from childcare programs serving disadvantaged children in North Carolina, the researchers found a gender gap exists in the long-term outcomes of preschool and that boys are more vulnerable than girls if exposed to facilities that aren’t meeting high standards.

Related Story Bill de Blasio's Pre-K Crusade “The program differentially promotes the labor income, employment, and health of males and reduces their participation in crime,” the researchers wrote. “It differentially enhances the cognition, achievement, and educational attainment of girls. Boys placed in child care benefit relatively more than girls from participation in high-quality center-based care compared to low-quality center-based care.” Essentially, girls reap long-term benefits from enriching programs, too, but not to the same extent as boys—a fact the researchers attribute to girls’ higher maturity levels and greater ability to resist and cope with high-stress situations at a young age. Indeed, according to a paper written by UCLA’s Allan Schore, parts of boys’ brains develop at slower rates than girls’, which affects the early stages of their social and emotional growth. Because of the gender disparity in the rate of brain maturation, girls are able to process and adapt to traumatic situations sooner than their male counterparts. As a result, attending a low-quality childcare facility—what Heckman told me would more accurately be called a “child warehouse”—is acutely harmful for the boys and can impair their development further. And so, staying home with a loving parent is more beneficial for these children in the long-run because it fosters a stronger familial bond, even if the parent holds no formal training in early-childhood education or the family is not particularly well-resourced.