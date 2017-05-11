Inside a Stealth Plan for Political Influence Michael Vasquez | The Chronicle of Higher Education [Charlie Kirk], the rising young conservative star, uses his frequent Fox News appearances to blast college campuses as “islands of totalitarianism” filled with liberal students and faculty members who force their worldview upon those around them. So Kirk’s nonprofit political-advocacy group, Turning Point USA, launched a secret counteroffensive. The goal: getting young conservatives elected to student government at universities around the country. Campus-based groups of all political stripes have long encouraged their members to pursue leadership roles, and so have fraternities and sororities. What makes Turning Point unique, student leaders say, is that its outside parent organization provides critical manpower—and thousands of dollars—to help win elections. * * * How to Revive Chicago’s Neighborhood High Schools Becky Vevea | WBEZ Chicago

In most Chicago neighborhoods, the local high school is seen as a last resort. Students are scattering across the city to more than 120 schools—with most bypassing the school down the block in favor of test-based schools, specialty programs, or even a neighborhood school in a different community. Nearly 76 percent last year opted against their assigned neighborhood schools, according to data from Chicago Public Schools. An effort is underway to revive these neighborhood institutions, with the goal of giving students more options close to home and reducing the pressure many middle-schoolers face to earn top marks in order to win coveted high-school seats. * * * How Can a Community Support High-Schoolers Plagued by Tragedy? Kevin Rector | The Baltimore Sun Sharonda Rhodes stood before the classmates of her dead son Markel and told them they are on the right path—there at Excel Academy in West Baltimore, at their desks learning chemistry—and will have a bright future if they maintain that focus and stay off the streets. “You can do it,” said Rhodes, her T-shirt covered in pictures of Markel, a 19-year-old senior at the school who was fatally shot in March. “Don’t let nobody tell you you can’t.” Across the room, Makayia Crosson, also a senior set to graduate next month, began to cry. Rhodes rushed over to her, and the two gave each other a long hug. Five Excel students have been fatally shot since October.