The Pain of Internet Addiction Lesley McClurg | KQED When her youngest daughter, Naomi, was in middle school, Ellen watched the teen disappear behind a screen. Her once bubbly daughter went from hanging out with a few close friends after school to isolating herself in her room for hours at a time. ... “She started just lying there, not moving and just being on the phone,” says Ellen. “I was at a loss about what to do.” Ellen didn’t realize it then, but her daughter was sinking into a pattern of behavior that some psychiatrists recognize from their patients who abuse drugs or alcohol. It’s a problem, they say, that’s akin to an eating disorder or gambling disorder—some consider it a kind of internet addiction. Estimates of how many people are affected vary widely, researchers say, and the problem isn’t restricted to kids and teens, though some—especially those who have depression or anxiety disorder—may be particularly vulnerable.

* * * How D.C. Officials Gamed the School Lottery Peter Jamison and Aaron C. Davis | The Washington Post The former D.C. Public Schools chancellor Kaya Henderson routinely helped well-connected parents—including two senior aides to Mayor Muriel E. Bowser—bend or break the rules of the District’s notoriously competitive school lottery to enroll their children at coveted schools, according to a confidential report obtained by The Washington Post. The report, based on an investigation by the D.C. Inspector General’s Office, describes in remarkable detail how Henderson used her power as head of the school system to place the children of those with political clout at campuses they could not otherwise access through the random lottery, which every year leaves thousands of families on waiting lists for their desired schools. * * * Inside the Blackmailing of a Texas School-Board Candidate Dave Lieber | The Dallas Morning News Lynn Davenport received the tweet on her phone in, of all places, a Richardson [Independent School District] board meeting six days before election day. She was at the meeting because she was a candidate for a board seat. Her phone lit up. She read: “I see you @lynndavenport....you didn’t want to tell others about your secret? #yesyesyes.” ... For Davenport, her candidacy was about bringing a maverick voice to a school board that has voted 7-0 on 443 out of 444 board votes in the last six years, her campaign’s analysis shows. Only one time, on one vote, was the final tally 6-1. That’s the problem with many school districts in Texas. If you buck the party line, you pay a price. That price comes in many ways—from social ostracism to rumors designed to damage a volunteer board member’s reputation.