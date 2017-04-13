The Arc of Her Survival Eric Hoover | The Chronicle of Higher Education [Kristina] Anderson, a sincere 29-year-old with crystal-blue eyes, takes the hallway to the resort’s convention center. Two hundred law-enforcement officials, mental-health experts, and campus-safety officers have come for the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals’ spring conference. She takes a seat toward the back of a room and listens as the keynote speaker, Sheriff Jerry L. Demings of Orange County, describes the police response to the fatal shooting of 49 people at an Orlando nightclub last year. ... Soon, Anderson notices her heart pounding. She puts two fingers to her neck and checks her pulse. Fast. She breathes deeply, trying to slow the sudden creep of anxiety. She’s nervous about tomorrow’s presentation, but she feels something else, too. It’s the weight of an approaching anniversary. On April 16, 2007, a troubled student armed with semi-automatic pistols killed 32 people and wounded 17 others at Virginia Tech. Anderson was one of them.

* * * The Contemporary Reality of Corporal Punishment in American Schools Jess Clark | NPR Robbinsville High School sits in a small gap in the Smoky Mountains of North Carolina. Green slopes dotted with cattle hug in around the school before they rise into a thick cover of pine trees. David Matheson is the principal here. And he’s the only high-school principal in the state who still performs corporal punishment. At Robbinsville, corporal punishment takes the form of paddling—a few licks on the backside Matheson delivers with a long wooden paddle. North Carolina state law describes corporal punishment as “the intentional infliction of physical pain upon the body of a student as a disciplinary measure.” Robbinsville High School’s policy allows students to request a paddling in place of in-school-suspension, or ISS. Last year, 22 students chose it. * * * What Happens When a Student Has No Lunch Money? Emily Foxhall | Houston Chronicle The small crisis takes place countless times at the lunch hour in schools across Greater Houston: Students have no lunch money, for all sorts of reasons. The solution du jour in many area school districts is cheese on bread, which officials describe as a necessary balance between child nutrition and fiscal responsibility. While not exactly Dickensian, these “alternative meals” are the best the school officials say they are able to do. ... But such meager fare is sparking debate from Austin, Texas, to Washington over the obligation increasingly low-income public schools face to feed kids who either haven’t applied for free or reduced-price meals or don’t have lunch money.